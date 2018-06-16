Ireland player ratings: Peter O'Mahony leads the charge as Joe Schmidt's decision at hooker pays off

Here is how the Irish players rated in the 26-21 second test victory over Australia in Melbourne today.

Rob Kearney 8

A much improved display from the full-back who brought his full array of skills to the table. Safe under the high ball, he also counter-attacked with menace and his support play and defence were excellent. Andrew Conway 7

Forced off after less than 20 minutes, but can be satisfied by his contribution as he finished his try well. Jordan Larmour took over and looked at home even though he never quite cut loose. Garry Ringrose 9

Ireland look a far better side when he’s in the midfield, while the defence looked far more assured this time around. Might have gotten more reward had his team-mates managed to find his clever support runs. Robbie Henshaw 8

Appeared far more comfortable at inside centre and he combined brute force with some deft touches in a solid 80 minutes’ action despite one moment of lapsed concentration. Defensively sound. Keith Earls 9

Showed no ill-effects of last week’s head injury. Electric every time he touched the ball and was unlucky not to score a try. Strong defensively and, in particular, under the high ball.

Johnny Sexton 9

Showed Joey Carbery just how high the warermark is with a dominant display with ball in hand. Conducted the play superbly, mixing it up well and nailing all but one at his place-kicks. Conor Murray 8 His pass for Furlong’s try was excellent and he stepped things up on last week’s performance with a measured performance. Rarely looks flustered or takes the wrong option.

Cian Healy 7

Will be happy with his scrum dominance, less so with his yellow card and having to be forced off early with injury. The set-piece was strong, while he carried hard. Niall Scannell 8 Justified his selection with a hard-carrying, industrious display and he played his part at scrum-time to boot. One off-load went astray, but he can reflect on a job well done.

Tadhg Furlong 9 A full-on shift from the big man who won the official Man of the Match award. It was hard to argue with his selection, as he scored his first international try and caused Australia all sorts of problems. Devin Toner 7

Far from perfect as he was guilty of a little ill-discipline, but he continued his strong end of season form into this Test, with an abrasive, hard-working effort. James Ryan 8 Not quite as prominent as in previous weeks, but he was still excellent with ball in hand and relentlessly physical on defence. Australia will be glad to see the back of him.

Peter O’Mahony 9 Enjoying the best run of form of the season as he led brilliantly, forcing three ruck penalties and contributing in the loose. Australia will question the legality of his technique, but he got away with it. Dan Leavy 7

Shared responsibility for the opening Australian try, but after that he added some much-needed physicality on both sides of the ball. Replaced at half-time and Jordi Murphy took over where he left off. CJ Stander 7 Might have bailed Leavy out for the try, but was otherwise his usual relentless self with a big number of carries and even more tackles. Refuses to drop his work-rate.

Joe Schmidt 9 Can be hugely satisfied with both his selection and tactics, even if the physical approach took a huge toll. A number of his power-plays opened Australia up, while all the negative aspects of last week’s loss were better.

