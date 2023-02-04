Ireland player ratings: Hugo Keenan and Caelan Doris lead the way as Farrell’s men beat Wales

Hugo Keenan: Looked close to imperious with his backfield control. Super try line save from Dyer’s hack through and was so good under the high ball and on kick-chase. Some really quality carries as well. 9

Mack Hansen: Saw precious little of the ball as the points racked up for Ireland and a rare scoring chance saw him nailed by Owens. Had to tackle Dyer and did so. Then came those ambitious offloads. 7

Garry Ringrose: With the result long since sealed, he was still making the hits and disrupting the opposition. Some incursions with ball in hand alongside a quality try saver on Biggar and a big hit on him too. 8

Stuart McCloskey: Nice hands for Lowe and smash on Liam Williams. Showed his strength with one drive to the line and there were a few trademark carries though will be disappointed at one poor Murray pass. 7

James Lowe: His first touch set the tone and the kick had Wales struggling. Then intercepted Biggar for try number three and key turnover on the same player. Like Ireland, a little bit flat in the second half. 7

Johnny Sexton: Was in complete control for most of this clash and not put under the pump by Wales. One pretty mad cross-kick for O’Mahony nearly led to a Wales try. Choke tackle on North was the final act. 7

Conor Murray: Brought in late for Gibson-Park and any hope of Wales putting the heat on him just wasn’t there. Had an easy enough ride though some of his kicking went a bit awry. Still, decent enough. 7

Andrew Porter: He pulled off a really impressive covering tackle on Hawkins and then got under Morgan on the line to save the score. Scrummaged strongly. A few penalties blotted the copybook but only slightly. 8

Dan Sheehan: Showed his explosiveness in one surge to the line and when on the ball Wales couldn’t snaffle his strength. Having him lingering out on the wing later on once more demonstrated his skillset. 8

Finlay Bealham: Had to step in for Furlong and did so fairly seamlessly. A neat assist for Beirne. Also involved in holding Morgan up over the Irish line. Put in a significant number of tackles. 7

Tadhg Beirne: As usual willing to work and this time brought plenty of grunt to the frontline. Helped drive Ryan over. Not really a breakdown presence and as the game progressed, looked really fatigued and was taken off. 7

James Ryan: On the front-foot he caused all sorts of damage to the hosts and deserved his try. Took a massively important lineout steal near the Irish line and, as usual, didn’t shirk his defensive duties. 9

Peter O'Mahony: Looked to be hurt early on but recovered and was certainly not pleased with one of those looks flashed over to Sexton for a cross-kick misfire. Was his usual sound self at the lineouts. 7

Josh van der Flier: Super drive off a lineout and continued smashing forward with any opportunity which came his way. Pulled off a great smother tackle on North and was rewarded with a run-in for the fourth try. 8

Caelan Doris: Set an early tone with his try and then set about smashing red jerseys wherever he encountered them. Pulled off a vital turnover tackle on Tipuric and hit his straps with carrying and hits. 9

Replacements: Rob Herring for Sheehan 73mins: A few late carries 5, Dave Kilcoyne for Porter 74mins: Made a few tackles 5, Tom O'Toole for Bealham 59mins: Made important tackles 6, Iain Henderson for Beirne 53mins: First involvement a penalty 6, Jack Conan for O’Mahony 59mins: Got a few rumbles 6, Craig Casey for Murray 64mins: The sack looked horrible 5, Ross Byrne for Sexton 68mins: Closed it out 6, Bundee Aki for McCloskey 59mins: Won a useful turnover 6.



