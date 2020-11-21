Ireland player ratings from Twickenham after Autumn Nations Cup defeat to England

Caelan Doris of Ireland in action against Mako Vunipola and Joe Launchbury of England. Photo by Matt Impey/Sportsfile

Hugo Keenan 4

Completely lost the flight of Farrell's cross-field kick for May's first try, and coughed up a couple of penalties. Missed the chance to nail down the full-back slot.

Keith Earls 5

Looked to make something happen every time he got on the ball and almost scored a first-half try after an excellent scything break.

Chris Farrell 5

Won't want to see a replay of his role in May's second try as he was badly caught out. Ireland's top carrier (15), but somehow failed to ground the ball for a try.

Bundee Aki 4

Couldn't put his side on the front foot, as he was repeatedly smashed back over the gain line. Grew more and more anonymous as the game wore on.

James Lowe of Ireland is tackled by Henry Slade of England during the Autumn Nations Cup match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Matt Impey/Sportsfile

James Lowe 5

James Lowe 5

Brought crashing back to reality after an impressive debut last weekend. Handed a harsh lesson in how tough top-level international rugby really is.

Ross Byrne 4

Played behind a beaten pack at Twickenham again, and was unable to bring any control to proceedings. Clever grubber kick almost created a try, but it was too little too late.

Jamison Gibson-Park 4

Very lucky not to have conceded a catastrophic first-half try under pressure from Underhill. Looked rattled throughout, poor decision-making and loose kicking didn't help his side's cause.

Cian Healy 4

Didn't look comfortable at scrum-time as England went after Ireland's front-row and made life difficult. A willing warrior, but a fading force against the best teams.

Rónan Kelleher 4

The lineout horror show was not all on the hooker, but he must take his share of the blame. A difficult afternoon summed up by May scoring on the back of his lost throw.

Andrew Porter 5

Shades of what Saracens did to Leinster as the tighthead struggled to get to grips with Mako Vunipola. Looked to make up for it with huge work rate in the loose.

Quinn Roux 4

Tasked with helping to bring a physical edge to Ireland's pack, but couldn't lay a glove on England's heavyweight forwards. A poor day at the office.

James Ryan of Ireland is tackled by Sam Underhill of England. Photo by Matt Impey/Sportsfile

James Ryan 4

James Ryan 4

A difficult first outing as Ireland captain. As Ireland's lineout caller, must take some responsibility for the shocking lineout. Gave away far too many (four) penalties.

CJ Stander 4

Made a crucial try-saving intervention early doors, but nowhere near his influential best on the blindside, as England comfortably marked him out of the game and nullified his threat.

Caelan Doris 6

Ireland's stand out player, although that isn't saying much. Won an important turnover penalty shy of the hour mark, but couldn't match England's relentless power.

Peter O’Mahony 5

Conceded a silly penalty by coming in from the side, which led to England's opening try. Unable to influence the breakdown battle but kept the fight up until the end.

Andy Farrell 4

Another sobering afternoon at his old stomping ground, as Ireland were bullied into submission by an England side operating on another level. Serious questions must be asked of the lineout system.

Online Editors