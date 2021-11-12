Ireland player ratings following victory over USA

Beibhinn Parsons, right, celebrates after scoring Ireland's first try against the USA. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Lauren Delany 7

Marshalled the back-field with her vocal communication bringing a calming presence throughout.





Laura Sheehan 7

Might have felt she could have done more for USA’s second try but made up for it with a fine try-saver.





Eimear Considine 7

Moved from the back-three into midfield and the Clare native set the tone in defence.





Sene Naoupu 8

The veteran has been a heartbeat of this team for so long and she showed all of her experience again by carrying and tackling hard.





Beibhinn Parsons 9

The Ballinasloe flyer lit up the contest with a stunning first-half try. A world-class operator who always gets the crowd off its feet.





Stacey Flood 8

Laid down an early marker by winning a turnover penalty before she created Parsons’ try with a cracking cross-field kick.





Alisa Hughes 7

Part of a lively half-back partnership that played off the platform whenever it was set.





Lindsay Peat 8

Showed her enduring quality by winning a scrum penalty. Made a couple of big hits and scored a try.





Cliodhna Moloney 8

Put a difficult week behind her by backing up her strong words off the pitch with a big performance on it.





Leah Lyons7

Helped win a scrum penalty and followed it up with a powerful try from close range.





Nichola Fryday 8

Made a vital carry in the build-up to Lyons’ try which was a hallmark of her abrasive display.



Sam Monaghan 7

Helped run the lineout, which improved since Parma. The lock will hope to build on this.





Ciara Griffin 7

Led her side well with a typically tireless performance. Faced a tough battle at the breakdown but stood up to the challenge.





Edel McMahon7

Her no-nonsense, tough-tackling approach was a big reason why Ireland got back to winning ways.





Anna Caplice 8

Made a statement on her return with an all-action shift full of hard work on both sides of the ball.





Bench Impact

Linda Djougang 7 put in a couple of big hits as Katie O’Dwyer 6, Neve Jones 6 and Hannah O’Connor 6 brought fresh legs to the pack, while Maeve Óg O’Leary 7 impressed on her debut. Kathryn Dane 6 and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe 6 bolstered the back-line, with Eve Higgins 7 winning a vital turnover.



