Ireland player ratings following victory over USA

Lauren Delany 7
Marshalled the back-field with her vocal communication bringing a calming presence throughout.
Laura Sheehan 7
Might have felt she could have done more for USA’s second try but made up for it with a fine try-saver.
Eimear Considine 7
Moved from the back-three into midfield and the Clare native set the tone in defence.
Sene Naoupu 8
The veteran has been a heartbeat of this team for so long and she showed all of her experience again by carrying and tackling hard.
Beibhinn Parsons 9
The Ballinasloe flyer lit up the contest with a stunning first-half try. A world-class operator who always gets the crowd off its feet.
Stacey Flood 8
Laid down an early marker by winning a turnover penalty before she created Parsons’ try with a cracking cross-field kick.
Alisa Hughes 7
Part of a lively half-back partnership that played off the platform whenever it was set.
Lindsay Peat 8
Showed her enduring quality by winning a scrum penalty. Made a couple of big hits and scored a try.
Cliodhna Moloney 8
Put a difficult week behind her by backing up her strong words off the pitch with a big performance on it.
Leah Lyons7
Helped win a scrum penalty and followed it up with a powerful try from close range.
Nichola Fryday 8
Made a vital carry in the build-up to Lyons’ try which was a hallmark of her abrasive display.
Sam Monaghan 7
Helped run the lineout, which improved since Parma. The lock will hope to build on this.
Ciara Griffin 7
Led her side well with a typically tireless performance. Faced a tough battle at the breakdown but stood up to the challenge.
Edel McMahon7
Her no-nonsense, tough-tackling approach was a big reason why Ireland got back to winning ways.
Anna Caplice 8
Made a statement on her return with an all-action shift full of hard work on both sides of the ball.
Bench Impact
Linda Djougang 7 put in a couple of big hits as Katie O’Dwyer 6, Neve Jones 6 and Hannah O’Connor 6 brought fresh legs to the pack, while Maeve Óg O’Leary 7 impressed on her debut. Kathryn Dane 6 and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe 6 bolstered the back-line, with Eve Higgins 7 winning a vital turnover.