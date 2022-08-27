Ireland player ratings: Aoife Doyle and Ailsa Hughes stand out as Japan bounce back

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 29-10 defeat to Japan.

15. Méabh Deely

Little was seen of her in attack given the tenor of the diminished team performance. Showed great hands in first show of attack but undermined positive play with a poor decision on the ball. 5

14. Natasja Behan

After missing out on the try-scoring fun last week, it only took her two minutes to get onto the board this time around, acutely spying the vacant blindside in conjunction with Ailsa Hughes. Limited involvement thereafter. 6

13. Aoife Dalton

After last weekend’s relatively assured baptism in this most difficult defensive position, Dalton was forced to withstand a constant wave of traffic; wondrous early second-half turnover a notable, but rare, success. 6

12. Enya Breen

A guiding hand to the young debutantes last weekend, this was a more difficult assignment for the Irish Sherpa; her inability to read the opening scoring phase play from the Japanese signalling a fitful defensive effort. 5

11. Aoife Doyle

Along with Hughes, Ireland’s most resolute defender; her abject late spillage was probably more a reflection of fatigue rather than a lack of concentrated application; shut down numerous attacks on her flank as the Japanese sought the edge, often at will. 8

10. Dannah O’Brien

A tour initiation worth multiple caps; more often than not, her siege gun left boot was the Tullow woman’s most potent weapon as her side were unable to extract enough ball to attack; rarely flinched despite the arduous circumstances. 7

9. Ailsa Hughes

At times, almost served as a one-woman defensive band, before Japan eventually opened the floodgates, her defence on the line and at the base of the scrum admirable; seized the moment for Behan’s try. 8

1. Linda Djougang

Shifted across the scrum in another of the enforced pack reshuffles which enervated both her individual performance and that of the set-piece; though as prominent as last week in attack and defence, she was not as dominant. 7

2. Neve Jones



An extensive inquiry into the return of the shambolic Irish lineout will not cast its searing searchlight upon her alone, but the first questions will still land upon her shoulders. Managed to keep composed even as set-pieces floundered. 6

3. Laura Feely

Difficult ask to come into the side and especially when the Japanese decided to ramp up their physical efforts this week; got pinged in an early scrum to presage an awkward shift from where she simply couldn’t extend much influence. 6

4. Hannah O’Connor

Some of the question marks surrounding the enforced changes in the back five had alighted upon O’Connor being bumped up to the row; she responded admirably, especially thieving a raft of Japanese ball from touch. 7

5. Nichola Fryday

Not the best day for the captain as the returning horrors of the lineout she commands utterly undermined an Irish performance lacking energy and ideas; her late fumble, leading to the final Japanese try, illustrated a forgettable day. 5

6. Jo Brown

Everything seemed set up for the recruited ex-England international to enjoy a sublime debut when she confidently gathered the first restart, bounded ten yards before the support of her team earned the penalty from which position Ireland would eventually score. 5

7. Edel McMahon

Was bounced for the second Japanese try in the first-half and in a weakened back-row, constantly on the back foot and unable to influence the breakdown, albeit a perceived theme of not applying numbers at ruck time may not have helped. 6

8. Grace Moore

Early lineout steal and offered some decent carries as well as stout defensive interceptions, if not on a consistent basis, but was always on a hiding to nothing in out-played and weakened back-row unit. 6

Bench – Chloe Pearse held up a certain Japanese try just seconds after her introduction but the bench generally offered little else, notable only for providing Emma Tilly and Jess Keating with their first taste of international rugby. 5