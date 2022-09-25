Ireland plans dealt major blow as Ciaran Frawley one of four players ruled out of South Africa tour

Ireland's plans for the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour have been dealt a major blow as Ciarán Frawley is one of four players to have been ruled out through injury.

Caolin Blade, Alex Soroka and Alex Kendellen join Frawley on the absentee list, with head coach Simon Easterby forced to call up Cathal Forde, Ben Murphy and David McCann.

Frawley had been set to feature prominently at out-half, but having suffered a shoulder injury in Leinster's win over Benetton on Friday night, he is facing a spell out. Leinster are expected to provide an update on Frawley's fitness tomorrow.

Blade was forced off with an ankle injury during Connacht's defeat to the Stormers on Saturday, while Soroka and Kendellen will also miss out.

Connacht out-half Forde (20) has replaced Frawley in the squad, with Leinster scrum-half Murphy and Ulster back-row McCann drafted in.

The squad are due to depart for South Africa today before Friday's opening game against the Griquas on Friday.





Emerging Ireland Squad – Toyota Challenge 2022:

Backs (15)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen)

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge)

Cathal Forde (Connacht/Corinthians)

Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

Antoine Frisch (Munster)

Michael McDonald (Ulster)

Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone)

Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Ben Murphy (Leinster/Clontarf)

Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)

Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)

Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf)

Forwards (19)

Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)

Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

Thomas Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University)

James Culhane (Leinster/UCD)

Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne)

Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf)

John Hodnett (Munster/UCC)

Sam Illo (Connacht/Buccaneers)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

David McCann (Ulster/Banbridge)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)

Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD)

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)

Cian Prendergast (Connacht)

Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge)

Roman Salonoa (Munster/Shannon)

Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians)

Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)

Emerging Ireland Fixtures – Toyota Challenge 2022:

(All matches at Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein)

Friday 30th September: Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland, 12.45pm Irish time

Wednesday 5th October: Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland, 4pm Irish time



Sunday 9th October: Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland, 2pm Irish time.