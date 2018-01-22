Sport International Rugby

Monday 22 January 2018

Ireland name replacement for injured Dave Kilcoyne as Joe Schmidt brings team to Spain for Six Nations preparation

7 November 2017; Head coach Joe Schmidt during Ireland rugby squad training at Carton House in Maynooth, Kildare. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
7 November 2017; Head coach Joe Schmidt during Ireland rugby squad training at Carton House in Maynooth, Kildare. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Irish team have jetted off to Spain today for five days of warm-weather training ahead of the start of the Six Nations.

Joe Schmidt traditionally prepares the team at Carton House ahead of the opening game, but this year the squad have gone abroad after the conclusion of the Champions Cup pool stage.

Ireland will train at Oliva Nova in southern Spain until Friday, when they will return home to finish their preparation ahead of the trip to Paris to face France on Saturday February 3.

Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne has been withdrawn from the squad after injuring his knee during yesterday's win against Castres at Thomond Park, and is replaced by team-mate James Cronin.

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport