Ireland name replacement for injured Dave Kilcoyne as Joe Schmidt brings team to Spain for Six Nations preparation

Independent.ie

The Irish team have jetted off to Spain today for five days of warm-weather training ahead of the start of the Six Nations.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/international-rugby/ireland-name-replacement-for-injured-dave-kilcoyne-as-joe-schmidt-brings-team-to-spain-for-six-nations-preparation-36516376.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36516374.ece/28628/AUTOCROP/h342/1412398.jpg