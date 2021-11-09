Cliodhna Moloney has had her say on Anthony Eddy's comments

The pressure is mounting on the IRFU's director of women's and sevens rugby Anthony Eddy after his public comments yesterday, with current Ireland hooker Cliodhna Moloney issuing a withering critique on social media from within the team's camp.

Eddy spoke to the media yesterday about Ireland's failure to qualify for the World Cup and his comments have been met with a strong reaction online, with former international Jenny Murphy describing him as being "spineless".

It is understood that the interview has caused considerable disquiet within the squad, with Eddy pinning the blame on the players and defending the systems and structures within the game.

Moloney is the first current player to speak out about the union's handling of the women's game, taking to Twitter to quote a comment from the prominent 'Scrum Queens' website about the interview and saying 'I could have sworn slurry spreading season was spring… I stand corrected'.

Former international Grace Davitt was also critical of Eddy's comments, while Murphy was scathing in her critique.

"Spineless. I honestly wish I was more surprised at this take from Eddy but I'm not," she wrote on Twitter.

"Is this the voice of someone who cares about the women's game in this country? "Utterly deflating and I can only imagine what current players are feeling."

Eddy's explanation for the failure to qualify laid the blame at the players' feet.

“They were well prepared. Knowing what the other programmes did, I think that our squad and our programme was actually a lot more advanced than what the other unions did," he said.

“We were training and still operating through lockdowns and everything else because of what we put in place for them to try and qualify.

“I think the group probably put unnecessary… possibly because of the false starts, possibly because of the expectations, the group may have put a lot of pressure on themselves around the actual performances. And that could have affected the way they actually played.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing... if that (Ireland) group turned around and played those teams on any other day, they’d get the results that they wanted.

“It was unfortunate to lose two games on full time with unfortunate errors that cost them two games they probably shouldn’t have lost. That’s probably it at the moment.”