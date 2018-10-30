Ireland give positive injury update on Kearney and O'Mahony as Joe Schmidt set for late arrival into Chicago

The full-back was taken off with a shoulder injury during Leinster's win over Treviso last weekend and doubts had emerged over his participation in the upcoming games.

Kearney was never likely to travel to Chicago for the game against Italy on Saturday, and instead he has remained in Carton House where he is under supervision by Ireland's medical staff. Peter O'Mahony also suffered a shoulder problem last week but he too is recovering well, according to Ireland's forwards coach Simon Easterby.

"He (Kearney) will be working this week with Colm Fuller (lead physiotherapist), who stayed back," Easterby said.

"Any other guys who are needing treatment will be working with him and then when we return from here, with the flight involved and potentially a few bumps and bruises from this game this weekend, we'll assess everything on Sunday evening and make a call on next week.

"As far as we're concerned at the moment, everyone that's named in that squad still has the potential to play throughout the November Series."

Joe Schmidt has also remained in Carton House with the bulk of Ireland's front-line players as they ramp up preparations for Argentina at the Aviva in two weeks. The Ireland head coach will arrive in Chicago later this week and will link up with squad before the clash against Italy.

"Joe stayed and he's coming in tomorrow," Easterby added.

"They've been in Carton House for a couple of days working away and some have had an opportunity to recover from a few bumps. Others are working hard, particularly hard in a conditioning sense.

"I guess it's a very small window, which you don't get many of during a season, to get some work into some players and also, on the other side, it gives us an opportunity to take some less experienced players away and try to build as much depth and as many experiences as we can into a wider group."

Online Editors