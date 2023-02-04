A chaotic day in the Cardiff cathedral. Ireland leave with a bonus point win thanks to a devastating start, but bear the scars of a bruising contest that felt closer than it ever was.

They scored a point a minute for 27, but then lost their way to allow Wales dominate in every area but the scoreboard. They lacked composure at times, but defended stoutly. They lost Johnny Sexton to yet another head injury, but when Ross Byrne came in he calmed things down and steered them to an all-important fourth try.

They’ll analyse it to death before turning their attention to France, but ostensibly it’s mission accomplished. They’re up and running.

Four years ago, England upset Ireland’s World Cup apple cart within 90 seconds of the kick-off in Dublin. There was no fear of history repeating itself in Cardiff as Andy Farrell’s team rolled into town and over Wales in the opening stages.

They made light of the loss of Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy to injury before kick-off, shrugged off the Warren Gatland effect as if they’d never heard of the Wales coach. Faced by the wall of noise rolling down from the stands, they pressed the mute button.

Within two minutes they were in front, their every touch on point as Conor Murray slotted in seamlessly.

James Lowe went to the boot. Liam Williams didn’t trust the ball’s momentum and played it before the line, meaning when Tomos Williams went to touch the ball was deep in the home ’22. Ireland rolled up their sleeves and went to work, with Dan Sheehan finding Peter O’Mahony and then peeling off the back of the maul to make gains.

The pack took over, both props carrying hard and Tadhg Beirne making a small gain before Johnny Sexton’s inside ball sent James Ryan towards the line and on the next carry Caelan Doris wouldn’t be denied.

Sexton converted and a shell-shocked Wales ran the ball into touch when they were invited to attack from the restart.

Instead, they found themselves back on the front-foot and in position as Adam Beard coughed up a penalty. From the lineout, Ireland forced another penalty and rather than take the points they set up a tap and go.

There was no fancy move, but Sheehan just put his head down and powered close to the line. This time, Ryan wasn’t going to be stopped.

Sexton converted to make it 14-0. Wales looked lost and even when they got a stroke of luck, Ireland were on hand to snuff it out.

Ref Karl Dickson missed Tomas Francis’s knock on when he tackled Johnny Sexton and Rio Dyer tried to make it count as he hacked on, but the outstanding Hugo Keenan somehow tracked across and won the race to carry the ball over his own line.

It meant a Welsh five-metre scrum and when Ireland coughed up a penalty Ken Owens ordered Dan Biggar get his side off the mark.

Sexton cancelled it out after Finlay Bealham won a scrum penalty, before Wales’ day got worse when Lowe read Biggar’s mind, picking off the out-half’s pass to Liam Williams and racing 70m into the arms of the Ireland subs.

The captain converted, before adding a penalty to extend the lead further but the tide began to turn and Garry Ringrose somehow hauled Biggar down from a kneeling start and Lowe got over the ball.

Ireland went in search of a bonus point try, but inaccuracy began to creep in and suddenly the momentum felt like it was shifting.

Doris knocked on, the Welsh won a scrum penalty off Andrew Porter and when they went to the air Liam Williams and George North forced Keenan to concede another.

Suddenly, Ireland were defending their line but, when Jac Morgan went for it, Porter somehow got underneath him and denied him the try.

Ireland didn’t look like a team leading by 24 points as they mismanaged the last couple of minutes of the half and needed Stuart McCloskey to get the ball into the stand to go in with the most handsome lead any side has ever had as an away team at this venue in the Six Nations.

Wales finally got a deserved try within six minutes of the restart as Ireland’s discipline disintegrated with Porter making matters worse as he drove in on Liam Williams as he scored the try after a clever lineout move involving North.

That meant the hosts restarted with a penalty after Biggar’s conversion, but Ireland got away with it as Ken Owens’ throw went crooked and Porter followed up by winning a scrum penalty.

Still, Wales came. Lowe coughed up another penalty for blocking Welsh chasers but Ryan got up and pressured the ball and Doris forced a turnover under his own posts.

A rare spell of calm, Irish pressure came to nothing as Porter got isolated and they were soon under pressure again as successive penalties brought the Welsh to their line.

Again, Ryan got up and this time won the ball back brilliantly, allowing Murray to clear and Ireland’s mission got more straightforward when Liam Williams was sent to the sin-bin for a high-tackle on Sexton.

The Ireland captain stayed on despite referee Karl Dickson saying he didn’t seem to know what was going on, but he was eventually withdrawn and Ross Byrne came in and settled things down instantly.

The Irish team just looked better with Byrne as the fulcrum and his calm option taking finally ended their near-50 minute wait for another score as Josh van der Flier crashed over under the posts.

SCORERS

Wales: L Williams try, D Biggar pen, con;

Ireland: C Doris, J Ryan, J Lowe, J van der Flier try each; J Sexton 3 cons, 2 pens; R Byrne con.

TEAMS

WALES – L Williams; J Adams, G North, J Hawkins, R Dyer (A Cuthbert 68); D Biggar (O Williams 68), T Williams (R Webb 64); G Thomas (R Carre 55), K Owens (S Baldwin 61), T Francis (D Lewis h-t); A Beard, AW Jones (D Jenkins 61); J Morgan, T Faletau, J Tipuric.

IRELAND – H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, S McCloskey (B Aki 60), J Lowe; J Sexton (R Byrne 69), C Murray (C Casey 65); A Porter (D Kilcoyne 73)), D Sheehan (R Herring 73), F Bealham (T O’Toole 60); T Beirne (I Henderson 55), J Ryan; P O’Mahony (J Conan 60), J van der Flier, C Doris.

Ref: K Dickson (RFU)