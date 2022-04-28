| 11°C Dublin

Ireland get new Rugby World Cup opponents as Spain are replaced by Romania over use of ineligible player

Spain have been removed from next year’s World Cup for fielding an ineligible payer during qualifying.

The sanction of a 10-point deduction from the Rugby Europe Championship means their place in Pool B is taken by Romania.

The independent committee judging the case deducted five points from each match in which South African prop Gavin van den Berg appeared, as well as a £25,000 fine.

Spain, who have the right of appeal, shared a similar fate in the build-up to the last World Cup and are blaming the mistake on a forgery of Van den Berg’s passport.

Spain were set to be in Ireland's World Cup pool alongside South Africa, Scotland and a team from the Asia/Pacific region. Andy Farrell's side will now face Romania, who they also played at the 2015 tournament.

