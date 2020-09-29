Ireland facing potential prop crisis as another tighthead is ruled out through injury

Ulster prop Tom O'Toole has suffered an ankle injury and will be on the sidelines for several weeks. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland's tighthead stocks have been dealt a further blow after Ulster confirmed that Tom O'Toole is facing several weeks out with the ankle injury he picked up in the PRO14 final defeat to Leinster.

With Tadhg Furlong already sidelined, Andy Farrell is facing a potential prop crisis, with Andrew Porter currently the only fit tighthead who was included in Ireland's initial Six Nations squad.

O'Toole had been expected to make his international debut in the coming weeks and while Ulster have not put an exact time-frame on his return, it is a major setback for the 22-year old.

Read More

Ulster and Ireland will also have to continue to plan without Will Addison for the foreseeable future after the luckless 28-year old suffered a setback in his rehab of a back injury and recently underwent surgery.

Addison has been troubled by the back issue for some time now and this latest development will come as a crushing blow.

Ulster have said that the versatile full-back will be unavailable for selection for several months.

Meanwhile, Stuart McCloskey (elbow) and Billy Burns (calf) sustained injuries in the Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Toulouse and as a result will miss Friday's PRO14 opener against Benetton.

Earlier today, Ulster confirmed that 600 supporters would be allowed to attend the Kingspan Stadium, as the province are set to begin trialing a safe return for fans.

Kyle McCall (head), Ethan McIlroy (ankle) and Tom Stewart (hamstring) have also been ruled out of the Benetton clash, while Andrew Warwick (hip), Luke Marshall (hip), Angus Curtis (knee), and Robert Baloucoune (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Online Editors