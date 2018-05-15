Ireland confirm return to Chicago's Soldier Field for international triple-header in November

Ireland will return to the site of one of their most famous triumphs this November after it was confirmed that Joe Schmidt's men will take on Italy at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Ireland beat the All Blacks for the first time ever at the venue in 2016, and will play there again later this year as part of an international rugby triple-header.

On November 3, the US Eagles will also take on the New Zealand Maori, while the US Eagles women's team will face the New Zealand women's team. "Irish Rugby is delighted to be returning to Chicago," IRFU Director of Commercial & Marketing, Padraig Power said.

"In 2016 the Ireland team experienced tremendous support and made history in a week that also witnessed the Cubs celebrating their own piece of history on the streets of Chicago. We are looking forward to an exciting match against Italy who are a well-coached and dangerous team." The announcement means that Ireland will play four November internationals for just the second time.

On November 10, they face Argentina at Lansdowne Road, with the All Blacks visiting the following Saturday. A final fixture is penciled in for November 24, against an opponent yet to be announced.

