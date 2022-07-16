| 23°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland can go sky high on foundations put in place by Andy Farrell

Bernard Jackman

No fear that we have peaked a year early

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne is tackled by New Zealand's Nepo Laulala and Sam Cane during yesterday's second Test at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne is tackled by New Zealand's Nepo Laulala and Sam Cane during yesterday's second Test at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne is tackled by New Zealand's Nepo Laulala and Sam Cane during yesterday's second Test at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne is tackled by New Zealand's Nepo Laulala and Sam Cane during yesterday's second Test at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

After Ireland had the audacity to beat the All Blacks in Dunedin, I was invited onto what is basically New Zealand’s equivalent of Liveline — but for rugby only. The narrative from most of the callers was that they were robbed by the referee Jaco Peyper, that rugby’s gone soft and they don’t pay money to watch referees give out cards.

Player safety wasn’t high on the agenda but I was told that as sure as night follows day Ireland would be facing not a ‘Back Lash’ but a ‘Black Lash’ in Wellington. Every team has setbacks but the great teams fix them quickly and the All Blacks have always been a great side. The great teams traditionally fix them by going back to basics and for the men in black this has meant ramping up the physicality. Everything else followed that.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy