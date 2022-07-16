After Ireland had the audacity to beat the All Blacks in Dunedin, I was invited onto what is basically New Zealand’s equivalent of Liveline — but for rugby only. The narrative from most of the callers was that they were robbed by the referee Jaco Peyper, that rugby’s gone soft and they don’t pay money to watch referees give out cards.

Player safety wasn’t high on the agenda but I was told that as sure as night follows day Ireland would be facing not a ‘Back Lash’ but a ‘Black Lash’ in Wellington. Every team has setbacks but the great teams fix them quickly and the All Blacks have always been a great side. The great teams traditionally fix them by going back to basics and for the men in black this has meant ramping up the physicality. Everything else followed that.

The fact that they put in what must have been the worst 40 minutes any New Zealand team has ever produced in the first half shows how lost they are at the moment. The NZRU, who don’t panic in sacking coaches, have a huge decision to make in whether they stick or twist with Ian Foster or promote Joe Schmidt or Scott Robertson.

If they let Foster go, a factor that some people never consider when deliberating on his replacement is the assistant coaches. To sack a head coach under contract costs money but to sack the management team costs a small fortune. I don’t know how well Robertson gets on with the current assistant coaches but it’s interesting that Greg Feek and John Plumtree worked with Joe previously. Whether that’s an advantage or disadvantage to Schmidt only time will tell.

Andy Farrell is now the most popular Englishman in Ireland since Jack Charlton. To get the level of performance he got on this tour at the end of an incredibly long season is testament to his leadership. It seems that the players’ heads were fried in 2019. Camp and the game-plan was very restrictive and the highly pressurised environment in the Irish squad led to performance anxiety. Opposition and referees copped on to all the little areas we excelled at in 2018 and we were made look very average very quickly.

Farrell knew the players and had a strong philosophy on how he was going to fix it. A lot of head coaches, when they get a new job, say one of two things. The first is they need the squad they are inheriting to get fitter, faster, stronger, smarter or technically better. The second is that they need to rebuild the squad and bring in more youth which will take time. Farrell took a different approach. His focus was on making them closer. Closer as a group of men. Creating a strong identity and culture and getting the detail right later. I was sceptical that without the detail on the pitch we wouldn’t get the big wins no matter how good the culture was.

In conversation at one point with Johnny Sexton I made these feelings known and he let me know in no uncertain terms I was wrong, that camp was brilliant and the performances and results would come. Sexton doesn’t suffer fools — he was absolutely correct.

Farrell as a player was an off-field leader in one of the greatest Rugby League teams of all-time. I remember talking to Jason Robinson about the Wigan dressing room he shared with Farrell and he spoke about the charisma and influence players like Farrell, Shaun Edwards, Denis Betts, Ellery Hanley and Andy Gregory had. The coach was more of a facilitator.

The days of the autocratic leaders as coaches are almost gone. They say the modern-day leaders are transformational. That means they create more leaders around them and under them. It’s clear that this Irish squad is full of leaders.

Farrell hasn’t been afraid to hire or delegate. Whether by backing local talent in scrum coach John Fogarty or bringing in Paul O’Connell to run the lineout and lineout maul, which contributed two tries yesterday. This meant having to reduce Simon Easterby’s role to just defence and our defence is now much harder to break down but it would have been a difficult conversation amongst friends. He brought back in Mick Kearney as team manager and Gary Keegan as the mental/performance coach.

Ireland’s ability to stay calm when only 10-7 ahead at half-time in the second Test despite the All Blacks having been down to 13 for significant minutes, and also how they closed out yesterday, showed a level of composure and mental strength which is remarkable. The foundation of the series win was built on a great squad culture but what I love is how we have become more flexible tactically. Mike Catt said he wanted our “players to play what’s in front of them” when he got the job. We now have a variety of attacking shapes and lines of running, that opens up holes and our players have the skills and confidence to throw the right passes.

I listened to a podcast with English outhalf George Ford, who said that in a Test week they don’t look at too many clips but a big thing for them is how much the opposition play off their scrumhalf, outhalf or second playmaker. He mentioned that when they play Ireland for example it’s almost always off Sexton so the defence just focus on him. Now we have a back three in Mack Hansen, James Lowe and Hugo Keenan that is very comfortable as a first receiver. Also Jamison Gibson-Park is a huge threat as a running 9, around or through the ruck.

By playing down the short side we have created mismatches but also keep our opponents from being able to overload the open side of the ruck. It should be no surprise that Sexton looks like he has more time than ever. Our tactical development and picking the right personnel for this style has made us very difficult to shut down.

At a PRO14 launch a couple of seasons ago I was out for dinner with Leo Cullen, Johnny Sexton, Jordan Larmour, Mick Dawson and the tournament player of the year Tadhg Beirne. Tadhg was moving to Munster and I was slagging Leo and Mick, asking if they could not see his obvious talent. Then Tadhg reminded me that I had turned down his application for a rugby scholarship at DCU, where I was the rugby co-ordinator! The last laugh was on me and has been ever since.

Beirne showed once again yesterday that when the pressure is on he is one of those rare gems that finds more and digs deep. His three turnovers in the last 15 minutes were key to us keeping the All Blacks out. I am not worried about us peaking a year early. We now have new leaders in Porter, Keenan, Beirne, Doris and Sheehan to add to O’Mahony, Furlong, Earls and, of course, Sexton.

You can build a skyscraper on those foundations.