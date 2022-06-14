INJURY has ruled Rónan Kelleher out of Ireland's summer tour of New Zealand in what will be a major blow to Andy Farrell's side's chances.

The Leinster hooker damaged his shoulder in the Heineken Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle and has not recovered sufficiently to make the gruelling tour.

Kelleher was outstanding in the November win over the All Blacks, scoring a try and contributing hugely as part as an all-singing, all-dancing front-row.

His absence means Connacht's Dave Heffernan will join Dan Sheehan and Rob Herring on the plane as part of a 40-man squad.

As well as Kelleher, Ulster's Robert Baloucoune and Munster's Chris Farrell and Andrew Conway were ruled out with injury.

Harry Byrne will travel as the squad's third out-half, beating competition from Billy Burns, Ben Healy and his brother Ross, while Ciarán Frawley and Michael Lowry can also cover No 10 if needed.

Frawley is one of five uncapped players in the squad, with highly-rated second-row Joe McCarthy, utility back Jimmy O'Brien, prop Jeremy Loughman and back-row Cian Prendergast all on board.

Johnny Sexton captains a party that has all of the senior players on board.

All of the players are likely to see action with two games against the Maori All Blacks on the schedule, while a number of players will need to back up between the first game on June 29 and the first Test on July 2.

Farrell is relishing the opportunity to test his side on tour after losing the 2020 Australia tour and the 2021 Fiji tour to Covid-19.

And he says this is the beginning of his side's bid to make history in France next year.

"This is the start of our Rugby World Cup campaign and it is going to be a fantastic challenge for our group facing five massive tests across the three weeks.

"Due to Covid we haven’t had an opportunity to tour and touring plays a massive role in teams gelling together and building cohesion on and off the field. This group could also be the last to play a Test series in New Zealand which makes it even more special.

"We will learn so much about the players and the group as a whole as we have to front up for five incredibly tough fixtures, far from the comforts of home and in grounds where the home support will greatly outnumber travelling Irish fans."

Connacht coach Pete Wilkins will supplement Farrell's backroom team on tour, while Mick Kearney has returned to his role as team manager.

Ireland squad for summer tour of New Zealand

Back-three: Keith Earls, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Mike Lowry, Jimmy O'Brien

Centres: Bundee Aki, Ciaran Frawley, Robbie Henshaw, James Hume, Garry Ringrose

Out-halves: Harry Byrne, Joey Carbery, Johnny Sexton (capt)

Scrum-halves: Craig Casey, Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray

Front-row: Dave Heffernan, Rob Herring, Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Jeremy Loughman, Andrew Porter, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Furlong, Tom O'Toole

Second-row: Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Kieran Treadwell

Back-row: Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Peter O'Mahony, Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier

Ireland 2022 Summer Tour Fixtures

Māori All Blacks v IRELAND

FMG Stadium, Hamilton, Wednesday 29th June, 2022 (KO: 8.05am)

New Zealand v IRELAND

Eden Park, Auckland, Saturday 2nd July, 2022 (KO: 8.05am)

New Zealand v IRELAND

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, Saturday 9th July, 2022 (KO: 8.05am)

Māori All Blacks v IRELAND

SKY Stadium, Wellington, Tuesday 12th July, 2022 (KO: 8.05am)

New Zealand v IRELAND

SKY Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 16th July, 2022 (KO: 8.05am)