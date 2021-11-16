It seems cruelly ironic that Ciara Griffin’s retirement to a quiet farming life sees her swapping sport for slurry.

And yet it is also admirable that on the evening she chose to publicly confirm her intentions to quit, at the age of just 27, she chose not to re-visit the tawdry events of last week.

Cliodhna Moloney’s scathing words - the insult prompting ‘slurrygate’ directed at the man who runs her sport - summed up the despair of an Irish squad who have been left hanging out to dry.

Griffin would not seek today to further air the dirty laundry.

And so she leaves the international stage as she entered it, as both an inspiring leader and an inspiration to those that have followed her.

This decision had been conceived in the months of pandemic lockdown; only now as she reflected on what had gone before, did the emotion swell suddenly to the surface.

And the tears, too.

“It is a sacrifice but it's a choice at the end of the day. It's simple things, saying no to different events or not being around.

“I'm bound to cry at some point I suppose, but it's been a tough year with everything. It's just time now to put my family first.

“It's a sacrifice but I've loved every minute and I think I'm leaving in it in a place that I know I've put everything I could into it. It's time now to focus on the next step.”

Her lachrymose valediction could not but tug at the heartstrings as she confirmed she could not be persuaded to make a dramatic U-turn.

“It’s time to focus on my family,” she said, keen to reiterate that this month’s latest controversy had no impact on a decision she was determined to solely author.

"It's something I haven't come to lightly, something I've been thinking about for a while. Obviously, after the events of Parma and the (World Cup) qualification process, it gave me time to reflect at home with my family.

“I thought about where I want to go next and I've given my life to this game. I've literally given everything to it so it's time to focus on the next chapter and put my family first for a change as well.

“I’ve given my life to this game. I’m at peace with my decision.”

She promised she would be there for any of her colleagues who need her in the future.

Last weekend, presumably with this week’s retirement announcement in mind and perhaps with others to follow, she deferred her usual role in leading out the team against the USA by allowing Lindsay Peat to do.

This weekend, she will get her chance to soak in some personal acclaim which, for those who know this woman from Castle Island, will utterly embarrass one who has so often deflected self-praise.

As she was substituted in the revitalising win in the RDS, she also passed on a few words of advice to the next generation of back-rower, Maeve Og O’Leary, as Ireland defended a five-metre drive.

“Go low!”

She did and the advice from the woman named ‘Junior’ to her junior partner had, once more, been spot on.

Few words, or deeds, were ever wasted in the service of her national team.

“That performance was one of the highlights for me, after all that happened during the week, and the fact that we had spectators back.”

Her stout defence of her team-mates’ right to speak out last week in the face of antagonising comments from the Director of Rugby had placed her in an awkward position as a captain.

However, she approached the difficult task with admirable composure and calmness, managing to evade adding further to the turmoil with deft diplomacy, and yet also more than subtly indicating to the powers that be where her allegiance lay.

She has devoted so much to a sport in Ireland that, regrettably, did not always reciprocate.

It seemed jarring appropriate that Griffin’s decision to publicly announce her future intentions accompanied confirmation from CEO Philip Browne that his organisation’s future intentions would mostly remain private.

UL Bohs will now secure her committed services; it would be a shame if she were lost to a game which remains enmeshed in administrative crisis; her experience should be mined for those charged with running the future direction of women’s rugby in this country.

“I am optimistic for the woman’s game, there are reviews going on and I’ll still be there for payers if they need to reach out and need me for anything.”

As an amateur, a full-time teacher, she was hardly rewarded by the sport she loves but few can cavil that she enriched it.

Having captained Ireland since 2018, the 27-year-old debuted against Wales in 2016, with Heather O’Brien forced to sit beside her on the team bus as the Kerry woman fretted and fussed; she need not have bothered.

Forty caps on, it seems much too young, though she says she feels older than her years. Her wisdom off the field and experience on it has often prompted people to double-check her date of birth.

After the departures of Claire Molloy, the final link to Ireland’s Grand Slam success in 2013 which should have sparked a rugby revolution but instead inspired an insipid response from the IRFU, Griffin’s absence will leave a large void.

Others, like Sene Naoupou and Peat will soon follow.

That’s a lot of intellectual property leaving the building at a time when the intelligence required to drive the game on is sorely lacking.

Asked to compose her own epitaph, her words echoed resonantly for all who have stood shoulder to shoulder with her down the years.

"I'd like to be remembered as a person who tries to do their best for the green jersey, always puts the jersey first and their players first.

“I suppose as a person who led by example, who let my actions do the talking and always played with a smile on my face. I loved every minute in that jersey and plan to again at the weekend.

“I can finish on my own terms now, on home soil,” she says.

Hopefully a larger crowd turn out this weekend against Japan to bid her farewell compared to the pithy crowd who attended the RDS last weekend.

She deserves that much.