'If you make a mistake, you've got to bear the brunt of it' - Johnny Sexton aims to make amends against Wales

Johnny Sexton has called for an immediate improvement on Ireland's Six Nations showing in Friday's Autumn Nations Cup clash with Wales

Johnny Sexton is relishing the chance to put his own recent personal disappointment behind him, when Ireland kick off their Autumn Nations Cup campaign against Wales in Dublin on Friday night.

Last week, the Ireland captain was forced to publicly deal with his reaction at being substituted late on during the defeat to France, and while he is understandably keen to move on from the episode, it was once again briefly brought up today.

Sexton has come in for fierce criticism for the manner in which he shook his head in disgust at Andy Farrell's decision to replace him in the 69th minute.

With a new tournament on the horizon, Sexton is hoping to put the incident to bed once and for all.

"When you make a mistake, you've got to accept the consequences," he said.

"I've had good chats with the management. If you make a mistake, you've got to bear the brunt of it.

"If I've been getting criticism, well that's what's happened. I've got to move on. I've got to be better, and I'll try and be better in the future.

"Ultimately we're never going to be able to make up for (the France game). That's the hard thing about sport.

"It's one that got away we felt because we didn't play to our potential. Everything this week is about playing to our potential.

"It's two teams that'll be hurting a little but - or hurting a lot probably - and it will be a really tough game."

Sexton's team-mate Jacob Stockdale has also been in the firing line lately after a poor performance in the Six Nations finale.

Farrell will name his team to play Wales tomorrow, with Stockdale hoping for another chance at full-back. And Sexton certainly believes the Ulster man is good enough to deliver.

"Last week was tough for a lot of guys, for everyone really," Sexton admitted.

"He's a great guy Jacob. He knows that some of the mistakes he made on the day... there was one time he made a great line break and the ball just slipped out of his hand. It was a bar of soap.

"There was another one where it was fired at his feet and he knocked on. He'll get them the next day. We just need him to keep being himself because you saw what he can do against Italy, you've seen what he can do, especially at full-back, over the season with Ulster.

"He's kept his confidence I think. We're looking forward to seeing his best on Friday night."

Farrell has faced a tricky first season as Ireland head coach, but Sexton firmly believes that his side are on the right path under the English man.

The challenge over the coming weeks is to prove that they actually are.

"We'd have liked to have improved our performance levels and be consistent," Sexton added.

"We're trying just to focus on 2020 because it's a new team and a new coach, as we've said before, so we've tried to just focus on this campaign.

"We've had some great performances, we've had some average and we had a poor one, obviously, over in Twickenham, especially in the first half.

"It's about improving our consistency over the next four games and making sure our performance levels improve from last week, and then stays at a high level for week on week.

"We don't want to go with a massive performance then massive dip - up and down - we need to get that level of consistency. Sometimes that can come with being together a while.

"You know, you look at the last Irish team under Joe (Schmidt) and it took us a while to get that consistency.

"Then, over a few years, we were really consistent in winning four out of five in the Six Nations and winning that Grand Slam. We can get there. We know we can.

"We've got people in our team and people in our backroom staff, the coaches, that are top-class coaches and top-class people. We just need to stick together.

"Like I said, the Six Nations was a start for us and not a drag-over from the previous campaign."

