If Tadhg Furlong isn’t rolled out for the new competition in November, we are in trouble

Neil Francis

There is no point in even getting on the plane to Paris unless we can scrummage properly

&lsquo;The most important guy in the Leinster and Ireland squads is a fit and in-form Tadhg Furlong&rsquo; Expand

SPORTSFILE

The Ireland squad announced last Thursday looked a little light to me - light on quality, light on power and light on form. Yet it is conceivable, although improbable, that Ireland could end up winning the championship.

For that to happen, they would have to be very good and given the personnel named and this squad's propensity to underperform, Ireland could end up in a heap, even though the figures say that the prize is there for the taking.

Who and what is missing? On St Patrick's Day 2018, Ireland comprehensively beat England 15-24 to win the Grand Slam. Only France in 1981 had gone to Twickenham and won a Grand Slam. The Championship had to wait 37 years for the second away team to do likewise on the famous turf. It was Joe Schmidt's finest moment.