If Tadhg Furlong isn’t rolled out for the new competition in November, we are in trouble

The Ireland squad announced last Thursday looked a little light to me - light on quality, light on power and light on form. Yet it is conceivable, although improbable, that Ireland could end up winning the championship.

For that to happen, they would have to be very good and given the personnel named and this squad's propensity to underperform, Ireland could end up in a heap, even though the figures say that the prize is there for the taking.

Who and what is missing? On St Patrick's Day 2018, Ireland comprehensively beat England 15-24 to win the Grand Slam. Only France in 1981 had gone to Twickenham and won a Grand Slam. The Championship had to wait 37 years for the second away team to do likewise on the famous turf. It was Joe Schmidt's finest moment.

After a good night on the town, Tadhg Furlong prepared himself for a bit of well-earned shut eye. Furlong took off his blazer and tie, reached in and took his keys, wallet, phone and Mako Vunipola out of his pocket and went to sleep. The Irish pack did a number on England that day and Furlong was immense. Funny now how we can't deal with the power of the English pack - in Dublin or in London.

Somewhere in his formation, I am sure one of those coopers from James's Gate might have sprinkled some of their DNA in there. On his good days Furlong bristles with an energy that few can match. I always enjoyed playing rugby with country boys. They have a rugged demeanour that products from the 'Burbs cannot match. And when he is not there you really miss him.

Injury bulletins from Ireland and the four provinces should be taken with a pinch of salt. The James Ryan shoulder injury was an example of this where Ryan had his op weeks before it was announced to the press that there was a problem. Dan Leavy's progress? Well he was 99.99 per cent ready to go nearly three months ago. We get it - it's a complicated rehab and a trickier reintroduction. An act of contrition and a couple of decades of the rosary and the press will forgive you.

Furlong's injury? For all we know Furlong could have an ingrown toenail but we are assured it is a back injury and now a calf injury.

When I left school and ended up playing senior rugby at 18 years of age, I had the shit kicked out of me and had to have surgery on my spine. When you push and jump for your game, back surgery is not good for you. Tweaks, pulls and tightness were your portion. You manage it and I did well to play for as long as I did. Sometime in August 1993 at a Leinster session I got blindsided, hit in the back and collapsed with the pain. Four months later when there was no improvement I thought that was it, but it got better at Christmas and after just one AIL game I was straight back into the Ireland squad. At the first Ireland session my back felt great but my calves were like granite. I pulled the left one but got it right for the Scotland game, played against France then tore it before the Welsh game. As soon as the tear came all the tightness in the back left me.

There is a correlation between your back and your calves and even your hamstrings. If you are a tight forward and you have spasm or tightness in and around your spinal column, quite often that pressure relocates to another part of your body.

At the start of February this year Furlong hobbled off the pitch with a calf injury. He had played nearly the whole game against Scotland. He played against Wales and then England and hasn't played a minute of rugby since.

It became obvious during the summer that Furlong was not able to train with Leinster and in the weeks leading up to the resumption of the season after the lockdown, Leinster declared that he had a back injury but should be back for the Pro14 final. Then they were hopeful for the Saracens game. After that came radio silence. Next, Furlong's back was 100 per cent but he now had a calf injury and should be back for the resumption of the Six Nations. When the Ireland squad was picked Furlong was still injured and won't even play in the France game on Halloween night in Paris.

The squad for the Nations Cup which starts on November 13 against the Welsh will be named 10 days beforehand, so that's an additional 20 days to get Furlong right. Ireland management will make optimistic noises and I'd be confident too, but if Furlong isn't rolled out for the new competition in November, we are in trouble.

I have had to listen to a few scrum gurus in my time. The daddy of them all is Roly Meates. Roland's rugby philosophy is the simplest one I know - if your tighthead can stick the scrum on his side of the put-in, well you can do anything.

In Test matches that I have either played in or watched, particularly in London and Paris, if your scrum holds up on your own ball you have a chance. If you crumble in this area it doesn't matter whether you have Speedy Gonzalez and the Harlem Globetrotters outside, you are gone! I have never seen a pack spiritually recover from being minced in this area over 80 minutes.

Right now for Leinster and Ireland - and possibly the Lions - the most important guy in those squads and the first name on the teamsheet is a fit and in-form Tadhg Furlong.

It is sobering to reflect on how little Saracens had to do to beat Leinster. Once Furlong's name was not on the teamsheet, Mako and company decided that there was a simple, effective and boring way to win the match. Andrew Porter is a very good player and apparently is the boss in the Leinster and Ireland weights room. Strength is vital for that position but maturity and scrum nous trumps it every time.

You could not put any of the seven scrum penalties on Porter, but equally Furlong simply would not have allowed Saracens to crab or walk sideways out of the scrum. Nor, I am sure, would he have allowed his back row to detach.

It is one of those anomalies that home advantage was of very little value to Leinster against Saracens. Likewise, Stade de France will be a vacant and desolate cathedral when we arrive there, which may not suit the French at all.

However, the French squad announced last week has some chain gang members in its front row ranks and they did some serious damage to England at scrum time in their 24-17 victory in Paris in the spring. A scoreline that is scarcely believable given the French dominance and mastery in all facets.

Racing 92 dispatched Saracens in the end and a strong if not dominant scrum performance was enough to give them the assurance they needed in this phase of play. The French, no doubt, did their homework watching Saracens-Leinster and they will note that Furlong will not be there to anchor the scrum. Even if there are no brass bands and 84,000 empty seats, the consequences of being unable to pin your scrum are catastrophic.

Ireland, if they get out of the blocks, could lead the Championship by one point if they bonus point the Italians. In reality they need to bonus point the French to pip the English who play Italy in Rome.

There is, however, no point in even getting on the plane to Paris unless Ireland can scrum properly. At 27 years of age Furlong has at least seven years - all in his prime - to go. The wish is that he presents fit and well in early November

I think that the power game is in vogue with England and France and the last thing Ireland need is Furlong on a Paul McGrath training regimen.