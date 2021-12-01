If Irish rugby felt used by the ease Brian Smith came and went, how did his poor granny cope with it all?

Many years ago on a grey day in Anglesea Road we were watching an Ireland squad session ahead of a Five Nations Championship game. The details of what we had to file on the event and for who are a bit sketchy, but the aftermath is still vivid.

As a junior member of the press corps we tagged along to the gaggle trooping upstairs to the bar for the standard soup & sangwidge, as well as some sort of information to be delivered from the Big 5, as the selectors were known back then.

Observation rather than participation was our plan. Leave the questions to the senior men – of course it was a boys only club – and devour whatever crumbs fell from their table. Much to our delight one of those senior men got stuck into the chairman of selectors over one of the players chosen to start for Ireland. He – the reporter, not the chairman - referred to the player as “that c**t from Queensland!” Well, lovely talk altogether.

The disparaged man was one Brian Smith, who was indeed from Queensland. He was already a Wallaby having had a part in Ireland’s downfall at the 1987 World Cup. You could say Ireland’s tradition with losing in quarter-finals was born that day in the Concord Oval when Smith, a talented and versatile back, did a lot of damage after coming on at scrumhalf.

So how did he end up wearing the green just two years later? Well, he headed over from Australia to Oxford University for an overseas experience, and somewhere along the way got an apparition of sorts featuring his granny from Wexford. Before you could say “Maaayt, where’s Wexford?” he had a letter written to the IRFU. Ireland coach Jimmy Davidson was keen to get him on board, and you could see why.

Smith was good enough to play 10 for Ireland where he did a fine job. Then, with the 1991 World Cup in sight and nine Ireland Tests on his CV, he packed his bags again and headed home to play rugby league for Balmain Tigers, who were coached by his mentor Alan Jones.

If the Irish rugby fraternity felt used by the ease with which Smith came and went then how did his poor granny in Wexford cope with it all? There wasn’t much detail on her, which made the IRFU look like the tourists who had asked to be mugged, and were.

The odd thing was it didn’t seem to raise red flags across the home countries. Many years later Shane Howarth had four New Zealand caps in his locker before switching to Wales on tenuous granny grounds. He had become part of the furniture there when it emerged the paperwork didn’t stack up.

The landscape now is different. World Rugby will want something tangible to establish your granny is who you say she is, and in our case comes from Paddy’s Green Shamrock Shore. Better still the three years – ‘I’m just passing through here lads’ - residency period before you can qualify for Test rugby in another country looks a lot more realistic at five years.

For many the cherry on top came last week with the decision to open the door through which Brian Smith walked all those years ago – albeit with a bouncer checking some credentials. Smith hitched his wagon to Ireland just 25 months after his last Test for Australia. Thanks to a World Rugby vote which easily passed the target of 75 per cent in favour you can now play for a second country so long as your connection to that country is real, and comes at least three years after your last Test.

Immediately this looked like good news for the much put upon Tier 2 nations, particularly in the south Pacific. And it is. The prospect of getting discarded but functional All Blacks back in the shirts of Tonga or Samoa is good for business. Equally if you’re a Georgian or Romanian prop who makes it into the blue of France, and it doesn’t last too long, there is light at the end of the tunnel. And you can use it to guide you home, restarting your Test career and enhancing the quality of the nation you are joining.

But if World Rugby want to continue this process of improvement then continue to focus on better fixture lists for those who want a leg up, and open the bank when it comes to the World Cup.

Perhaps the greatest disparity between the big fish and the minnows comes every four years when the pools are filled and the carnage starts. The big fish are well fed anyway; the tiddlers arrive hungry. So when for example Ireland played Romania in Wembley in the 2015 World Cup, and it drew a tournament record attendance of 89,267, the Irish players were all on top of the range contracts while the Romanians comparatively were on a pittance.

It suits World Rugby to leave this bargaining to the respective unions but it ignores the role played by the weaker nations in filling TV content at the big events. When it comes to World Cups that cake needs to be shared out.

And of course it was getting his piece of the pie that featured in the decision-making of Brian Smith, back in the day, according to himself. He was getting diddly squat for playing for Leinster and Ireland in those days pre-professionalism, so a beefy Balmain contract back home was too good to pass up. Just like the open window to a few years’ Test rugby while he was in Oxford. He clambered through that one with ease, and then slipped away again under the cover of darkness. Before ‘transactional’ became a phrase this was a clinical bit of business.