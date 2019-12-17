Luke Fitzgerald thinks Rob Kearney, Sean Cronin and Jordi Murphy could all still feature for Ireland in the Six Nations despite the trio being left out of Andy Farrell's first training squad.

Luke Fitzgerald thinks Rob Kearney, Sean Cronin and Jordi Murphy could all still feature for Ireland in the Six Nations despite the trio being left out of Andy Farrell's first training squad.

'I'd be slow to say, 'this is it'' - Why three dropped Ireland stars could make a Six Nations comeback

The IRFU released the 45-man squad for Ireland's upcoming one-day training camp at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown, with veterans Kearney, Cronin and Murphy the most notable omissions.

For 33-year-old Kearney, who has won 96 international caps, it could signal the end of his career in green but Fitzgerald thinks that his former team-mate could be back in contention come the Six Nations depending on how Ireland approach each game.

"To say it's the end of his international career is a big statement to make," Fitzgerald said.

"I wouldn't rule him out yet. I actually thought he played some very good rugby at the World Cup. The attacking part of his game hasn't been the strength of his game for quite a while but people will have different views on what you want from your fullback.

"They'll want someone who is very solid under the high ball and his positional sense is second to none. People want that. One bad game where someone drops a high ball or is out of position and they kick to the corner, and it could all change for him. And he is still there or thereabouts in Leinster.

"It's a challenging time for him, when you are coming to the end of your career and you still think you can add value. He just has to show that on the pitch now because Andy Farrell looks to be picking on form.

"I would be slow to say - 'this is it'. I normally don't mind nailing my colours to the mast but I don't actually believe it in this case."

Another player who will be disappointed not to have been included by Farrell is hooker Sean Cronin. Although the 33-year-old is recovering from a neck injury that prematurely ended his World Cup campaign, Farrell selected other injured players for his inaugural camp.

Fitzgerald reckons that Cronin will instead use this period to get back on the pitch for the first time since returning from Japan in order to put himself back in international contention.

"I think they would have seen this as a good opportunity for Sean Cronin to rest up and get a game or two in this period," Fitzgerald added.

"He didn't play much during the World Cup and he has been injured so it should be an easy sell for him to say, 'surely I don't come into that bracket of players taking two weeks off'. I wouldn't be worried about him particularly. He is so athletic.

"John Fogarty is in there now [as scrum coach], Greg Feek had a problem with Sean Cronin's scrummaging which I thought was absolute garbage. He always used that as the differentiator between Sean and Rory when he was dropping him. That might change under John Fogarty."

Perhaps the most surprising absence of all was Ulster flanker Jordi Murphy. The 28-year-old has been in great form at club level since joining Ulster but wasn't named in Farrell's squad, with Leinster's young trio of Will Connors, Caelan Doris and Max Deegan among the back rows to get the call instead.

"He has been excellent for Ulster," Fitzgerald said.

"That one seems unusual for me. They are team going very well at the top of their group. He was excellent at home against Clermont. That will be interesting to see how that one pans out. You'd expect him to play a part.

"Maybe Andy Farrell prefers them [the young back rows]. We need more data on Farrell's squads to see who he prefers and what kind of players he likes. With his defensive background, he might look at things like tackle completion and think that is exactly what he wants from his seven."

