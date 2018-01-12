Simon Zebo has said he "wouldn't understand it" if Joe Schmidt chose not to pick him for the forthcoming Six Nations because of his move to Racing 92 at the end of the summer.

'I would not understand if there's one rule for the others and another for me' - Simon Zebo's message to Joe Schmidt

Racing 92 earlier this week confirmed the capture of Munster full-back Zebo just days before the sides meet in a pivotal Champions Cup game in Paris.

It emerged in October that Zebo would not be signing a new contract with the IRFU and would instead be plying his trade in the Top 14 next season and he was left out of the Autumn internationals squads. Speaking to L’Equipe, Zebo said he is still hopeful of an Ireland call for the Six Nations.

"It's unfortunate but that's the way it is," Zebo told the French newspaper (quotes translated on 42.ie) when asked about his absence from the Autumn Internationals. "There were players in this situation before me and they continued to be called up for Ireland.

"I would not understand if there's one rule for the others and another for me. I'm fully eligible because I'm a Munster player until June. I hope I'll be called up for the Six Nations." Johnny Sexton is one Irish player who continued to represent his country following a move abroad to France and Zebo is fervent in his stance that he should be in the Six Nations squad.

"From the age of 19, I decided that I would play in France," added Zebo. "It's true that Jonny was able to play for Ireland while he was playing in France. It would not really make sense if I became unable to be picked while I'm still playing with Munster."

