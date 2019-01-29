The glint in Simon Zebo's eye remains, as does the strong Cork accent and his unwavering desire to play for Ireland.

'I will always have the desire to play for Ireland' - Zebo not ready to end his international career

None of that will ever change one suspects, even if he is plying his trade on foreign shores, but as things stand it would take a series of unlikely events for him to wear the green jersey again any time in the near future.

Such is life when you play outside of Ireland and while sympathy will be in short supply for those who will point to his handsome salary at Racing 92, there are others who feel that it is narrow-minded not to select an accomplished Irish international who boasts an impressive try-scoring rate this season.

Ultimately, however, the IRFU's selection policy is working and you only have to look at what was achieved last year without Zebo for evidence of that.

That said, the 28-year-old will never make himself unavailable for selection, even if it means waiting out in the cold.

The Cork native revealed that he has not spoken to Joe Schmidt since moving to France last summer, which for a player who has already scored 12 tries this season, for one of the best teams in Europe, must be tough to stomach.

When his French sojourn eventually comes to an end, Zebo has left the door open for a possible return to these shores but for now, he is loving every minute of his time in Paris.

"I always have the urge and the desire to play for my country," Zebo smiles.

"I've had that since I was a small boy. That will never go away I'd say.

"I would be too young anyway to close the door. I'm still only 28. I have a few more years left in me. By the time this contract with Racing is finished, whether I stayed or went, I would still be young enough to decide what I want to do next.

"I will be 30. There are players who are north of 30 and still playing for Ireland.

"That decision further down the road, whenever it happens, there will be a lot of different factors going into it than just me playing for Ireland.

"I would love to still be able to play for Ireland. It will probably change in the future but for now it's not something that I'm like, 'Oh yes, I can't play for Ireland.'

"You see them winning Grand Slams and going into the World Cup as world number two, that's very exciting if you are playing for Ireland.

"For me, I have a different excitement and a different life at the moment. I'm in no way holding any regrets about that.

"Even if they won the World Cup or whatever, I am so happy with my decision and with how my life is at the moment. No regrets, just positivity and I wish Ireland all the best."

After announcing his 38-man squad for the Six Nations, Schmidt went on to name-check 25 other players who were on the fringes. Zebo was not mentioned.

"That's just probably their mindset - once I'm gone, I'm out," he shrugs.

"But it was obviously different in the past when Johnny (Sexton) and people were playing abroad and they were very much keeping in contact.

"I suppose different circumstances and different personnel involved so it's a different situation.

"I would obviously like to be in the thought process of 50-odd people. I think my form would warrant that, even if there were a couple of injuries but clearly not. There are no bridges burnt or anything. He can go his way and I'll go mine."

As for the notion that the free-spirited Zebo cannot fit into Schmidt's structured system, Zebo laughed off those claims.

"I can fit in no problem. That's not the issue, there is no issue as regards fitting in. I can adapt to any game-plan, I was just saying what would benefit me the most wouldn't necessarily be to play under a lot of structure and that's what you've seen how I go in France and how I go with Munster when we haven't had a lot of structure and it's free-flowing.

"What would make me flourish better would obviously be less structure, that's not to say I wouldn't love to play for Ireland or adapt to any game plan."

Zebo is back in Ireland this week as he catches up with his family in Cork before heading to Dubai next week for some sun. It's a world away from the intense environment in Carton House on the week of Ireland versus England.

The ugly incident at the Kingspan Stadium when Zebo was racially abused by a man who was later handed a lifetime ban has also been put to bed.

"I wouldn't say it's (racism) an issue in rugby," he adds.

"I've never dealt with anything like that before in my life, in rugby. From under five, six and eights, really up until a couple of weeks ago.

"I never felt a presence of that in rugby and I hope that was just a once-off and nobody has to go through that because it's silly. Especially as Ulster have another winger (Robert Baloucoune) playing who has the same skin tone as me. It's so, so stupid.

"That would have eaten me up if I hadn't said something about it. I was obviously trying to defend myself but my kids will be privy to Google and all that stuff when they are older and I don't want them to see bad stuff without me taking a stand on it.

"In any walk of life that kind of thing is not acceptable, not just in rugby or sport. It would be interesting to see if a person like that had the balls to come up to somebody's faces and say it. That's the difference. It's a cowardly act, a cowardly move."

