‘I think you should ask the players whether it was worth them coming on this trip or not’ – Mike Catt defends Emerging Ireland tour

Attack coach Mike Catt has defended the value of the Emerging Ireland tour, which has come in for further criticism on the back of last week's facile 54-7 win over the Griquas.

An entirely fresh Emerging Ireland team will play their second of three games on tour in South Africa, when they take on Currie Cup champions the Pumas tomorrow.

Catt, who is part of Simon Easterby's backroom team in Bloemfontein, believes the players will be all the better for the experience.

“I think you should ask the players whether it was worth them coming on this trip or not,” Catt said.

“From our point of view, it's great to work with guys again, there are obviously a few from New Zealand that we have got on board, but it also gives them a bit of an appetite in terms of 'Wow, this is where I want to go. This is what I have to do to get there.'

“Giving players opportunities, I think that's massively crucial. Some of them probably wouldn't have played for their provinces. It's not just about the top five or six (players).

“It's given them an opportunity to come into a different environment, how can they adapt, and I think long-term, every single one of these players will benefit from the process they have been through.”

Catt has been impressed by how quickly a new-look squad has gelled with limited time together, as the Ireland assistant called for more of the same against the Pumas tomorrow.

“I think it's a great opportunity for all of them,” Catt continued.

“We've only been together for eight or nine days and it's a good opportunity for them to show the country what they are capable of doing. They are all pretty excited, let's hope we can put it all together.

“Ultimately it's just doing what we are good at, doing what we've put into the players over the past 10 days. It's really seeing whether the players can deal with what the opposition chuck at us, but also how they are going to adapt with how we want them to play.

“The connection between the players has been brilliant. You've got players coming from all sorts of areas. They have all fitted in very, very well.

“It's proving to themselves that they can deal with the way we want to play and it builds belief inside them so that when they go back to their provinces, they are able to deal with whatever is thrown at them.”

Munster tighthead Roman Salanoa is one of a plethora of players looking to catch the eye, as the prop looks to string a injury-free run together.

"I don't know a lot about Roman, you'd have to ask John Fogarty (forwards coach) what he's very, very good at,” Catt added.

Read More

“Roman is very comfortable with the way we play in terms of his skill level, he's very calm on the ball, and he made a couple of good line breaks there last Friday.

“He's obviously got a lot to learn in terms of professionalism and what it takes to become one of the best in the world, but this is a stepping stone for him to get in the right direction.

“John Fogarty has been very impressed by his scrummaging ability as well. He is a great addition, a great character, has fitted in perfectly to the group, so let's hope he goes well tomorrow."