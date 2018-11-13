Keith Earls has tipped rising star Jordan Larmour to be 'just as good' as Ireland legend Brian O'Driscoll.

'I think he can go on and be just as good' - Earls backs Jordan Larmour to 'break records' like Brian O'Driscoll

The 21-year-old Leinster back has made just eight international appearances but is already earning comparisons to some of Ireland's greatest attackers after showing off some devastating footwork in both blue and green jerseys.

Larmour started Ireland's first two November internationals against Italy and Argentina, although veteran Rob Kearney is expected to be restored to the fullback position for the visit of the All Blacks to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Larmour's vast potential was underlined by his nomination for the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award, and Ireland team-mate Earls has high praise for the youngster.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's game against New Zealand, Earls said that Larmour could set similar records to Ireland legend Brian O'Driscoll.

"He's a freakish talent and is a really nice guy off the field as well which makes him even more likeable," Earls said.

"He's a great trainer, full of energy. Like a Duracell battery, he doesn't seem to get tired. He's one of them freaks that you see every couple of years in the country and I think he can go on and just be as good as Drico [Brian O'Driscoll] and break records like Drico."

Earls' last appearance against the All Blacks was not a happy experience, with Ireland getting thumped 60-0 in Hamilton to close out a test series whitewash in 2012.

On top of that, wing Hosea Gear overpowered Earls on the touchline en route to scoring a try, and the Munster star is hoping to make amends this Saturday.

"We know when we're a little but off against any team we can be beaten," Earls said.

"There's no real easy games anymore and I think especially against New Zealand. I think the 60-0 was my last game against them, and a nice forearm off Hosea Gear as well so that's in the back of my head.

"Personally I've grown a lot since then and I'm looking forward to it. Hopefully I'll be selected and get a nice cut off New Zealand."

