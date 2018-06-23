Sport International Rugby

Saturday 23 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

France FRA 1

Peru PER 0

REPORT

Argentina ARG 0

Croatia CRO 3

REPORT

Brazil BRA 2

Costa Rica CRI 0

REPORT

Nigeria NGA 2

Iceland ISL 0

REPORT

Serbia SRB 1

Switzerland SUI 2

REPORT

Belgium BEL 2

Tunisia TUN 0

Ongoing

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

'I know you hate me but you have to talk to me' - Johnny Sexton in fiery exchange with referee during Ireland win

16 June 2018; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland during the 2018 Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series 2nd Test match between Australia and Ireland at AAMI Park, in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
16 June 2018; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland during the 2018 Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series 2nd Test match between Australia and Ireland at AAMI Park, in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton is always an emotional player and he couldn't hide his feelings when dealing with the referee in Ireland's dramatic 20-16 third test win over Australia.

The victory clinches a historic test series win over the Wallabies, with Sexton's late penalty giving Ireland a crucial gap down the stretch. The influential out-half was forced to take over the captaincy after an injury to Peter O'Mahony, and he had one memorable exhance with Pascal Gaüzère.

Sexton approached the French official to remonstrate over a decision, and was heard on the ref's microphone saying: "I know you hate me but you have to talk to me."

The out-half was crucial in Ireland's win, landing five out of six kicks in another stellar display.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport