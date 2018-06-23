'I know you hate me but you have to talk to me' - Johnny Sexton in fiery exchange with referee during Ireland win

Johnny Sexton is always an emotional player and he couldn't hide his feelings when dealing with the referee in Ireland's dramatic 20-16 third test win over Australia.

