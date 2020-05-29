'I keep going back and re-living a bit of a nightmare' – Joe Schmidt admits World Cup heartache still hurts

Joe Schmidt has admitted that he is still deeply frustrated by the manner in which his six-year tenure as Ireland head ended.

Ireland failed to fire a shot against New Zealand in last year's convincing 46-14 World Cup quarter-final defeat, which Schmidt revealed still gives him nightmares.

Since bringing the curtain down on his time in charge, Schmidt has taken time out of the game to asses his next move.

The 54-year old has remained in Dublin with his family, and while he has spent plenty of quality time at home, he has also kept himself busy with several different roles in recent moments.

Schmidt spent two weeks with his former side Clermont Auvergne back in January, where he worked as a consultant, while in February, he coached the Spanish national side ahead of their crucial Rugby Europe Championship clash against Georgia.

The Kiwi has also been working as part of World Rugby's expert breakdown group, which is aiming to clean up that particular area of the game.

Schmidt is still clearly irked by Ireland's capitulation in Japan, when they failed two back up their two previous wins over the All Blacks.

"You just think 'We can solve that, we can solve that," Schmidt told Off The Ball.

"That's part of what drives you, not just as a coach but as a human being. You see something and you think 'Okay, I've got a solution for that and I'd love to implement that.'

"But I had a couple of hours on the phone with Andy Farrell last week, and he will do a great job.

"We worked together for so long, he doesn't need any guidance, he knows exactly what he's doing and he'll go about things in his own fashion.

"I know it will be a well-thought out fashion and he'll have his homework done and he has a good crew working with him.

"At some stage you have to step away I think and if you do go back in at some stage, it's got to be disassociated with your previous job or previous role because you want to keep going forward.

"At the moment I keep going back and re-living a bit of a nightmare when you are ready to go forward.

"Luckily enough I've gone forward with my family and it's been busy. We've had a really good time together.

"It's (rugby) not dominating my consciousness, but subconsciously it eats away a little bit for sure."

Reflecting on Ireland's start to the game in Tokyo, Schmidt revealed that he had major regrets about his side's failure to hit the ground running as they had done two years previously in Dublin.

"I look back on the game and if you compare the game in November 2018, in the first four minutes, they had 90 seconds on our five-metre line and couldn't score," Schmidt continued.

"But after four minutes (in the World Cup game), instead of CJ Stander winning a turnover, Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw collided and we lost Garry, who got 17 stitches.

"Then Robbie had to go off and get stitched. We only had one player to come on and we became a bit disheveled.

"At six minutes 20 (seconds), Jacob Stockdale takes a great kick-off receive from Johnny (Sexton) and we actually create great space, but we don't quite throw the pass and they end up right back on the attack and that builds to a try from a set-play in a lineout.

"We create an overlap and Johnny gets hit with the ball. They kick it through and they score again in the corner. In contrast with November 2018 we just had no flow in that first-half."

Schmidt had been linked with a role with the new-look All Blacks coaching ticket, and while that didn't transpire, he insisted that the time out of the game has served him well.

"I still feel like I am on the periphery and still contributing and still thinking about the game," he maintained.

"I feel massively refreshed. I had been going 17 years in-a-row, where I'd always dovetailed one job into the next, or overlapped them even – like trying to do the recruitment with Leinster while I was finishing off with Clermont.

"It has been great to step away, to take a nice deep breath and feel a little bit more re-energised.

"I felt by the time I had got to the World Cup, I'd been back and forth to New Zealand three times in a short period of time.

"I really did feel like my energy levels weren't where they had been. I feel they are certainly back now, after being locked up for ten weeks.

"Anyone who had the opportunity to get that adrenalin rush, and be part, as I say, on the periphery of that and to live in amongst it.. .and I think the other thing I really miss are the people that I worked with.

"I've been in touch with quite a few of them, a couple of them have come around for a socially distant chat in the last few weeks and it's been great to catch up with them and to chat away.

"I think the quality of the people, the staff behind the scenes and the players, I probably miss that more than anything else because I enjoyed their company and I enjoyed a collective purpose with them to try and do the best that we could."

Schmidt also added that he wasn't surprised to hear that the majority of unions are unlikely to implement the suggested law trials which World Rugby announced yesterday.

"I think there was immediately some push-back from countries who said 'Well, reset scrums, what's the difference between having one scrum and having another one? And what happens if there are 30 scrums in a game because there are lots of errors, as opposed to 10 scrums in a game where you might get four resets?'

"I think it was just the practicality of actually doing them. And that generally is the way that law changes are made in that they are offered up, and if they are being trialed, countries opt in with one of their domestic competitions.

"It may be at an age-grade. The hips-down tackle trial was being done in French lower grades at age-grade level.

"They do experiment like that, so that they can get a little bit of a taste of it. Because what you don't want is those unforeseen consequences that actually don't add value to the game.

"They changed where you could collapse the maul a few years ago, so everyone just collapsed the maul and you had 15 players spread across the pitch, and it was very hard to go anywhere.

"What you did was, you limited one of the ways that you can progress the ball up field. And then everyone knew you couldn't do it that way, so everyone just spread out.

"It's things like that, they want to avoid when they put it into general law where everyone has to follow it," Schmidt added.

Online Editors