'I heard someone calling them the United Nations' - Eddie Jones has dig at Ireland over residency rule

England head coach Eddie Jones likened Ireland to the United Nations over their use of project players . Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

EDDIE JONES says he feels sorry for home-grown Irish players who have been squeezed out of the national team picture by players recruited from overseas to play for Ireland.

The Australian compared Andy Farrell’s side, who face the World Cup finalists at Twickenham tomorrow, to ‘the United Nations’, but he was not critical of the Ireland coach, having made use of World Rugby’s soon-to-be-defunct three-year residency laws himself while coach of England and Japan.

A third of Ireland’s starting XV – South Africans CJ Stander and Quinn Roux and New Zealanders Bundee Aki, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park – qualify for Ireland on residency, while three of the replacements – Rob Herring (South Africa), Billy Burns (England) and Finlay Bealham (Australia) – qualify through Irish grandparents.

Argentina’s Matias Moroni last week described Farrell’s side as "The Irish Barbarians", and Jones added his two cents to the debate.

"I heard someone calling them the United Nations, mate, so I had a little chuckle," Jones said.

"Andy Farrell, Mike Catt are just selecting the team they are allowed under the regulations.

"I can understand how Irish people would be upset about Irish-born players missing out. But they are the laws and regulations of international rugby; they are just sticking by the regulations."

Jones highlighted the danger posed by Lowe, who played for the New Zealand Maori against his Japan side in 2015.

"I’ve got a vivid memory of James Lowe playing for the New Zealand Maori against Japan in 2015 at Kobe Stadium," he said.

"He scored a double chip-and-chase try against us, from his own goal-line, so I know what a talented player he is. He’s got great work off the ball, so we are just going to have to defend really well against him."

Jones also looked to plant a seed of doubt in referee Pascal Gauzere’s head about Andrew Porter’s scrummaging.

"Well, I think the scrum contest is always challenging against Ireland," he said. "We’ve got a referee on the weekend who generally doesn’t reward dominant scrums so it’ll be interesting to see how he looks at that area. We’ll need to be adaptable to his calls on it, it’s no use scrummaging if you can’t get a result out of it.

"Porter’s done really well mate, he’s taken to Test rugby well, scrums in a fairly unusual way which may need some referee intervention there, so we’ll wait and see. I’ll leave that up to the referee."

Jones has recalled his first-choice props Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler and flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill for the game.

Despite overcoming his injury issues, George Ford is picked on the bench with Owen Farrell leading the team from out-half.

England have been the dominant force in this fixture since turning the tables on Joe Schmidt’s Ireland in the 2019 Six Nations opener. They backed that up with a record win in August 2019, while they were by far the better team when the sides met in February this year.

Farrell has named an inexperienced team and Jones wants his side to squeeze Ireland’s new faces.

"Well, I think Test match rugby is always about pressure," he said.

"There is pressuring the opposition to make mistakes and pressuring the opposition to think a little bit differently.

"Sometimes when you’ve got young players they adapt really quickly, sometimes they don’t.

"The elements of the game will decide how well they adapt. We’ve got to be good enough to capitalise if they don’t – and if they adapt well we might have to play in some other area.

"Every battle is a tough battle. We were going well and Ireland beat us for a Grand Slam in 2017. We’ll never forget that. These are good battles between two good rugby countries, the traditional rivalry is enormous."

Jones noted Farrell’s assertion that his team had been “dominant” against Wales and challenged them to back it up.

"The challenge is can they bring a dominant Irish performance to Twickenham?" he said.

"They’re the best poaching team in Europe. They go hard at the ball. Guys like CJ Stander and Peter O’Mahony are both really good at that contest. We have a referee on Saturday who really favours the contest so that’s going to be a real battle."

England (v Ireland) – E Daly; J Joseph, O Lawrence, H Slade, J May; O Farrell (capt), B Youngs; M Vunipola, J George, K Sinckler; M Itoje, J Launchbury; T Curry, S Underhill, B Vunipola. Reps: T Dunn, E Genge, W Stuart, J Hill, B Earl, D Robson, G Ford, M Malins

Online Editors