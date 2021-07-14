'I feel like I've done everything asked of me' - John Cooney struggles to understand Ireland snubs

Pictured is Ireland and Ulster player, John Cooney, who today has teamed up with Ireland and Connacht player, Jack Carty and the Tackle Your Feelings campaign, to release a new video, highlighting the importance of their friendship and how they have leaned on each other at critical points in their careers. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Deflated. Frustrated. Disappointed.

John Cooney is pretty blunt when summing up his feelings about his international career to date - and his prospects in green going forward. There was a time, after the 2019 World Cup and before the 2020 Six Nations, when the Ulster number nine looked to be the ideal antidote to Ireland’s stagnant attack.

Cooney entered that spring's tournament in the form of his life after tearing up the Champions Cup pool stages, and yet rookie Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was unmoved, opting to return out-of-form veteran Conor Murray to the starting line-up.

Fast forward 18 months and Murray is now the Lions captain while Cooney isn't able to even pass a ball after suffering a neck injury that ruled him out of Ireland's summer fixtures - which would have been a key window for reigniting his international prospects.

It hasn't been a great summer for the 31-year-old Dubliner.

"I probably am deflated, to be honest," he says of his international chances.

"It probably wouldn’t be as much of an ambition of mine anymore. I think my main goal now is to play well for Ulster and be a world-class scrum-half.

"I want to be as good as I can be and if that’s good enough for Ireland, it is. If it’s not, it doesn’t really bother me as much anymore. I’m going to be as good as I can be."

Cooney is always honest when reflecting on his setbacks - and there have been quite a few across a career that has now stretched into an 11th year.

He has been a revelation since making the move to Ulster ahead of the 2017-’18 season, and yet when his form briefly deserted him upon rugby’s resumption last August, he found himself dropped to the bench for the province’s first PRO14 final since 2013 despite being the key man on the run to the decider.

"At the time I did [feel let down by the coaches]," he said.

"I think it was an emotional reaction. I felt like I’d given so much. When Dan McFarland [Ulster coach] made the decision, he said he thought that was the best decision at the time. For a couple of weeks after, I probably victimised myself and felt really bad but on reflection at the end of the season, I didn’t want that anymore. I didn’t want people feeling sorry for me and I think I was able to let it go. Since the end of the season, Dan has highlighted how important I was to the team.

"But Kyle Sinckler’s interview when he didn’t make the Lions, there were similar emotions to what I was feeling. That resonated with me big time when I saw his interview."

The first Covid-19 lockdown couldn’t have come at a worse time for the former Leinster and Connacht scrum-half. Not only was Cooney playing man of the match rugby week in, week out at club level, but he was also slated to start a key Six Nations game against France in Paris.

By the time the refixed game came around in the autumn of 2020, Cooney had to settle for just a place in the extended squad. The Ulster scrum-half admits that he has struggled to understand his lack of international opportunities given his strong club form.

"It gets harder each time," Cooney says.

"I feel I’ve done enough and I’ve done everything asked of me. Last season they called me in to train with them ahead of the match against France in a game that I was meant to start before lockdown, and I got all my work done, I encouraged everyone and I trained well.

"Then I got called in again and did everything they asked of me, so I feel like I can be proud of what I’ve done because everything that’s been asked of me for the last couple of years I’ve done it. I’ve never complained and I’ve worked incredibly hard.

"I feel like every time I’ve played for Ireland, I’ve done well. I’ve never really had a poor performance. That Six Nations [2020], I came on against Scotland and England, and I thought I did well.

"I’m not too sure to be honest, it’s something I've always thought about. I seem to come out on the other side of these selections."

