Joe Schmidt will make a decision on his future known on Monday after watching his side complete a clean sweep in the November internationals with a 57-14 win over the USA at the Aviva Stadium.

'I don't want to muck people around' - Joe Schmidt to announce decision over his future on Monday

Speculation is mounting that the Kiwi will leave his post with Ireland after next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan and he's a leading contender to replace Steve Hansen as coach of the All Blacks.

Munster wing Andrew Conway stole the show with a hat-trick in an enterprising display as a much-changed Ireland extended their record home winning run to 12 matches.

Jack Conan, Tadhg Beirne, Stuart McCloskey, Quinn Roux and John Ryan all crossed too, as Joe Schmidt's men stopped the Eagles from completing an unbeaten calendar year.

When asked about the decision on his future, he said: "It's very close.

"I'm going to take some time tomorrow because it was a really busy week, we were flat out trying to put this group together. That takes every bit of your spare time.

"On Monday we'll make a decision, I don't wanna muck people around and I'm really conscious to give everyone clarity."

Schmidt was reasonably pleased with his team's eight-try performance.

"It's good news for us that guys got that hit out, it's good news for us. It was great for Sammy Arnold to make his debut, great for John Ryan to get his first Test try and I think there were a couple of guys who showed they've got a touch of class out there and other guys who showed they're prepared to work hard," he added.

" A couple of errors crept in that are always frustrating but in the end, putting points on a competitive team like that is satisfying."

