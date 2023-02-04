‘I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous’ - Johnny Sexton reveals pre-game jitters as he returns to lead Ireland to big win in Cardiff

JOHNNY SEXTON said he has never been more nervous before a game than he was ahead of today's clash in Cardiff.

The Ireland captain has played just once in 14 weeks after picking up an injury in the win over South Africa and then suffering a serious facial injury on his return to action against Connacht on New Year's Day, but he hit the ground running in a 34-10 win that gets his side's campaign up and running.

Sexton (37) came off with a dead leg with nine minutes remaining having played a big role in a stunning start that saw Ireland blow Wales away in the opening half.

"I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous as I was before a game. For lots of reasons, but the main one was I'd forgotten what it was like to build up," he said.

"I'd had one game on New Year's Day since South Africa and I got injured in that.

"I trained hard, made some mistakes in training but you want to train well and then hopefully you get a few less on Saturday.

"We came a bit unstuck in third quarter, we just need to look at that and see what we can do better.

"We'll get through it and see how we are next week."

Sexton admitted that his facial injury spooked him at times as he went from wearing a protective mask in training to a full-blooded international.

"A little bit, I slipped off one or two tackles trying to go a little bit lower so I went back to tackling higher in the second half," he said.

"It can be in the back of your mind, I tested it during the week, did some contact with Simon Easterby. I felt good, was confident and I got a good whack in the first-half and it was OK. I tested it out as well."

Sexton was ordered to take a Head Injury Assessment by referee Karl Dickson after being the victim of Liam Williams' high tackle midway through the second-half, but he says he passed the test and will be available to play France next week.

"I was just trying to get the physio. I had a dead-leg, wanted to get it strapped up but he said I needed to come off for a HIA. I said I just needed to see a physio and get a quad strapped. That was the confusion," he said.

"I went off, did my HIA. I'm fine."

The win opens things up for Ireland who welcome France to Dublin next Saturday.

"It is only a start but at the same time, if you come away from a bad result today, the Triple Crown's gone, the Grand Slam is gone, obviously you can still going for a Championship but we're still in the hunt, it's brilliant," he said.

"It's the beauty of this competition, there's no easy games. All five of our games this year are really tough and none tougher than next week. The team that hasn't been beaten for a year coming. We haven't beaten them yet so we're up against it.

"When we went over to the Stade de France last year, the crowd, it was probably the best atmosphere I've seen, I'm sure our Irish fans will put on something similar to that.

"You relish every game you play for Ireland don't you?

"Even if we lost today, you'd be relishing it because it's another Test match for Ireland.

"We need to start at zero again and we've prepared unbelievably well for the last 12 days.

"Sometimes you go 'oh, it's not going to be perfect' and it wasn't perfect over the 80 but at half time, I thought that was pretty good.

"So we need to keep building and we need to sort out that third quarter. We can't let that last be the first 20 minutes next week or the second 20 minutes. We need to be more consistent through the whole game."