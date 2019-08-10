Joe Schmidt says it is too early too say if Joey Carbery's ankle injury will affect his World Cup chances, but the Ireland coach is upbeat on his chances of recovering in time.

'I don't think it'll keep him out of the World Cup' - Joe Schmidt hopeful on Joey Carbery's ankle injury

The head coach confirmed that his out-half had not fractured his ankle in a second-half collision and will await news of a scan on the ligaments.

He retains some hope that the Munster star, who was Ireland's best player in their win over Italy, will be fit to face England in two weeks' time.

Meanwhile, he said that hooker Rob Herring's back injury is not overly serious. The Ulsterman was taken off after 20 minutes of the game.

"Rob Herring had a bit of a back spasm, a bit of a back strain. It isn’t anything too major, not of massive concern to the medical team," he told RTE.

"With Joey, I can say there is no fracture because we've had him X-Rayed in there.

"He has a bit of swelling, so we will let that go down and get it scanned. If we don’t think it’s too bad he’ll rehab in Portugal ahead of the England game. If not England, hopefully Wales.

"It's too soon to say (for sure), but I don’t think it’ll keep him out of the World Cup."

