Peter O’Mahony says there is no reason for Ireland to panic after Saturday’s comprehensive defeat to England.

'I don't know why we would be panicking' - Peter O'Mahony backs Ireland to recover from chastening England defeat

The 32-20 loss was Ireland’s first Six Nations home defeat under coach Joe Schmidt.

The team’s performance has been roundly criticised and O’Mahony said the players were held to account by the coaches in their performance review this morning.

With their Grand Slam ambitions in tatters, the champions will now try and rescue the campaign when they go to Murrayfield to face Scotland on Saturday.

And the Munster skipper and Ireland vice captain says they are confident of turning things around.

"I don't know why we would be panicking," he said.

"You know we've been sitting here for a long time now and it's been all positive this and that but we were up against one of the best teams in the world and we got beaten, and we're certainly not going to shy away from that.

"It hurts but we're going to go back to what we do well and we're going to do that excellently this week, hopefully.

"It (the video review) is always honest. It's been that way for a long time now, guys know what the story is.

"Look, we hold ourselves personally and as a squad more accountable than anyone else will. The lads are hurting more than anyone."

O’Mahony did not agree with Conor Murray’s assessment that England were more pumped up than their hosts.

"No, I don't think so. For me, England at home says enough in itself so I don't think we weren't motivated to go and win at home. No, that doesn't sit well with me.

"I think rugby-wise we were beaten by a better rugby team at the weekend and we put that right by training well now to give ourselves the opportunity to play well next weekend.

"We're hurting. The Aviva is a place where we haven't lost in a while. You never like losing, no matter if you are playing for Ireland or your club but particularly at the Aviva, which is somewhere we have made a fortress.

"Certainly that hurts. The beauty of our job is that, bar the last game of a campaign, you can get back out if you are given a shot, work hard and train hard during the week for the opportunity to put that right.

“"'m certainly not going to sit here and say it didn't hurt.

"We've been in positions before where we probably haven't played as well and we've come out on the right side of games. That's a sign of an excellent side.

"But you've got to take your lessons and got to take your learnings because every team in this competition has the potential to play as well as any other.

"It's why it's one of the best in the world, this competition.

"This squad doesn't need a wake-up call but it just shows how good you have to be every week to do something special.

“At the end of the day you are coming up against one of the best teams in the world regardless of world ranking.

"You look at the quality England had before and we do a lot of video work, we come up against some of the best individuals in the world."

And O’Mahony said the team would concentrate on getting their own plan right rather than focusing too much on Scotland.

"We've got to get back to the things we do well, we've reviewed them and they're the areas that we're going to go to base our performance on this weekend," he said.

"We're certainly not going to throw all the game plan out of the window and start fresh, or start with something new.

"We've built a squad and a game plan for a long, long time now and we certainly won't be going away from it.

"We just need to realise how important the stuff that we do well for our game is.

"You know the damage the Scots can do at Murrayfield.

"You look at their two clubs, both going really well in Europe at the moment.

"We know how well their individuals can play, how well they can play as a team.

"We’re under no illusions about how difficult it will be this weekend, but to be honest it’s a week for ourselves and us getting ourselves right in training."

Ireland have not called up any fresh cover after losing CJ Stander for up to four weeks with facial injuries.

The Munster No 8 played for around an hour with a fractured cheek-bone, but didn't signal his injury to the team medics until the 62nd minute according to the IRFU.

"CJ is a big boy now, he is well able," O'Mahony said.

"As you saw, it was a sore one but he will rest up now for a few weeks and hopefully we'll have him back in a couple of weeks, depending on a couple of factors, I suppose. That's the job we're in, unfortunately."

Online Editors