Scotland captain Stuart Hogg was left to regret his shocking error as he inexplicably knocked on the ball with the line at his mercy.

'I apologised to the boys' - Stuart Hogg 'bitterly disappointed' over horror error that cost Scots

The 51st minute howler ultimately proved very costly as Scotland came up short 19-12 against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

It was not the way Hogg wanted to mark his first game as Scotland captain as the full-back endured a moment that will be tough to forget.

"It was a schoolboy error," a dejected Hogg said afterwards.

"It's happened and you can't change that now. I just need to get on with it. I apologised to the boys and I need to move on.

"We got ourselves into some good positions after the forwards' hard work and effort and I'm bitterly disappointed."

Gregor Townsend stood by his skipper and insisted that he won't need much picking up ahead of next weekend's game at home to England.

"He has played rugby for a long time, you make mistakes," the Scotland head coach said.

"To me mistakes, you shouldn't be ranking them. If someone drops the ball over the try line or in their own 22, it's an error that you move on from.

"He was outstanding on the field today. I thought his energy, his decision making, his kicking was excellent. He has led the team really well over the last two weeks.

"Stuart will bounce back very quickly from that."

