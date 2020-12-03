'I am aware that he is Scottish-qualified' - Townsend tight-lipped on move for Munster out-half Ben Healy

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is remaining tight-lipped about making a move for Munster’s impressive young out-half Ben Healy, but the Scotland head coach admitted that he is well aware the 21-year-old is eligible to play for his side.

Healy has been linked with a move to Glasgow with a view to also playing for Scotland, whom he qualifies for through his family roots.

The Tipperary native, who is part of the Munster Academy, has enjoyed an excellent breakthrough season with his home province, having played six games and scored 54 points, including a couple of last-gasp, match-winning kicks.

Munster view Healy as an integral part of their future plans and will be desperate to keep him at the club.

However, with all Irish contract negotiations currently placed on hold, these are nervy times for both players and the provinces, who are at risk of some of their most-prized assets having their heads turned.

Glasgow are believed to be monitoring the situation closely as they attempt to lure Healy to Scotland with the promise of a senior contract, which he currently isn’t on with Munster.

Townsend would be central to any such signing taking place and although the Scotland boss was coy when asked about it, he spoke very highly of Healy’s quality.

"You’d have to ask the pro teams that. I’m no longer a pro-team coach, so I’m just looking after the players that we have got here," Townsend said.

"But I am aware that he is Scottish-qualified. He has been impressive in his outings so far this year. Unfortunately, he has been a bit too good because he has played against Edinburgh and Glasgow, and had a big influence in those games.

"Other than that, it’s something you would have to ask the Edinburgh and Glasgow coaches about."

Munster will be doing everything within their power to ensure that Healy is not tempted to leave, but given the progress he is now making, it would likely have to be a remarkably good offer from Scotland.

"I’m never going to get involved in contract talks in the media. They are private and confidential," Munster head coach Johann van Graan told ‘Off The Ball’.

"All I will say is Ben is a very important player to the future of Munster.

"He is a class individual, and hopefully he will stay at Munster. But there is a very clear directive from the IRFU as to what we can and can’t do at this stage.

"That’s one brilliant thing about the Irish system is the alignment between the national team, the IRFU and the four provinces and we are very much aligned to that."

Online Editors