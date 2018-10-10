Ireland and Munster star Conor Murray will be playing his rugby at home for the forseeable future after signing a new deal up to the end of June 2022.

Huge boost for Ireland and Munster as Conor Murray signs new long-term contract to stay at home

The scrum-half, currently sidelined with a neck injury, has played his entire career with Munster and has emerged as one of the world's best scrum-halves in recent years.

As well as starring on the international stage with Ireland, Murray has also toured both Australia and New Zealand with the Lions, starting all three tests against the All Blacks in 2017.

Murray has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland, in 2014, 2015 and a Grand Slam last March and has also played in two World Cups. Declan Kidney handed Murray his international debut shortly before the 2011 tournament and he has been a mainstay in the team ever since.

The 29-year-old has won 67 international caps for Ireland and another five for the Lions.

The number nine also won the PRO 12 title with Munster in 2011, which is his sole medal at club level. In a statement confirming the news, the IRFU said that the deal was signed in early September.

Speaking about his new contract, Murray said:

"I am delighted to have signed on with the IRFU until at least 2022. Over the past few seasons I’ve enjoyed great days in the green of Ireland and the red of my home province Munster. I love playing here and look forward to making more life long memories in the next few years."

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora added:

"Conor is a genuinely world class player and he has illustrated this through the consistent quality of the performances he delivers for both Ireland and Munster. He has played a central role in driving the success that has been achieved at national level and we are delighted that he will continue to play his rugby in Ireland for at least the next three seasons."

