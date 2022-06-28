'How lucky are we to be able to call on someone like Joe Schmidt?' Sam Cane welcomes former Ireland coach to All Black set-up

ALL BLACK captain Sam Cane says Joe Schmidt won't rock the boat after joining the coaching team at short notice this week.

The former Ireland supremo has been fast-tracked into the set-up after head coach Ian Foster and assistants John Plumtree and Scott McLeod tested positive for Covid-19.

Schmidt was at training with the New Zealand squad yesterday and will be central to their preparations, but despite his large bank of intel on the visiting side Cane says he will be implementing Foster and McLeod's plan as he primarily works with the defence ahead of Saturday's opening Test.

"How lucky are we to be able to call on someone like Joe Schmidt? He's been awesome," Cane said.

“He's only just come in this morning (Tuesday), and will only be in Tuesday and Thursday to help out on the training park.

“He's helping with defence predominantly, but it's nice to have some wise eyes looking over things."

Schmidt has not, as of yet, imparted too much inside information to the squad the skipper insisted.

“Not that I know of," he said.

“He was predominantly helping out the backs ... I haven't actually worked with him on the training park. We’ve got our structures that (defence coach) Scott McLeod has set up. I can't imagine Joe is going come in and change anything about that.

“He’s about lending another pair of eyes, chipping in and being able to coach on the run at training and give instant feedback to players. Nothing that's new."

Cane said that the sick coaches will still be involved in the preparations from afar, but Schmidt will be driving the squad along with Brad Mooar and Greg Feek this week.

“The coaches (Foster and Plumtree) will Zoom in but won’t have any input (in discussions). They’re there to keep an eye on things, but it’s hard to get a feel and coach when you’re not in the room itself.

"We all agree it’s best to allow people who are here to steer the ship."

Cane said the squad are keeping things on an even keel despite the disruption.

As well as the three coaches, the squad is also without back-three star Will Jordan and centres David Havili and Jack Goodhue who have all come down with Covid-19 and will miss the opener and potentially the second Test of the three game series.

"It’s terrible timing for everyone who got Covid. But there is a lot of depth and competition for places, I don't know if Will was going to be starting or not, but I’d say he was a pretty good chance," he said.

“It just means someone else will step up in his place and it's another opportunity for someone., Hopefully Covid doesn't knock him round too much and realistically he’s probably only a chance for the third Test now."

Ireland take on the Maori on Wednesday (8.05am Irish time, Sky Sports) and name their team for the first Test on Thursday.

Andy Farrell's side have lost Iain Henderson for the rest of the tour to a serious knee injury, while Rob Herring is a major doubt and Mack Hansen will miss out with Covid-19.