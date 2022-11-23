We used to feel for players called into action hurriedly from the bench, straightening themselves out on the hoof, only to have to return rapidly from whence they came because someone changed their mind.

Not easy to carry that return journey off with dignity. It was more of a thing back in the day when player substitution was a rare health and safety issue rather than some tactical fancy. Nowadays the traffic is in full flow with water boys and medics scurrying around looking for room to move. Much gets lost in the mayhem.

So our empathy extends much further to medics who race on with sirens blaring and lights flashing only to return to base, sheepishly, rebuffed by the injured player they went to assist. It is pathetic and dangerous.

Aussie team doc Sharron Flahive expended a lot of energy in Lansdowne Road on Saturday night. She first came to our attention trying to help a player who was not in the market for assistance.

The game wasn’t long running when centre Hunter Paisami got mangled in a tackle but insisted on playing on. That he wasn’t going to add anything useful to the occasion was obvious, but he wasn’t for turning. Literally. A couple of minutes later he accepted the blindingly obvious and called it a night. Time wasted.

Worse was to follow. If the medics couldn’t get a player off the field when he hadn’t taken a head knock, and should be thinking straight, then the alarm rises in volume when concussion is suspected.

So when hooker Dave Porecki came staggering out of contact, looking like he didn’t know which way his team were playing, your immediate wish was that he would not have another involvement until help arrived.

Of course he did, which perhaps contributed to his evident dismay when Dr Flahive and co came calling again to open negotiations on a withdrawal.

Fast forward to scrumhalf Nic White. Three months ago, he was getting it in the neck for an apparent overreaction to a glancing blow from his opposite number Faf de Klerk when the Wallabies faced the Springboks in Adelaide.

De Klerk was binned. Last weekend, however, White was showing grim determination to stay on the field despite two separate incidents in a short space of time that left him clearly unsteady.

By way of speeding up the game of ‘what happens next?’ referee Ben O’Keeffe pitched in with: “I saw him stumble.”

At least this time the medics didn’t need to strap him to a stretcher to get him off, but lo and behold he was back right on schedule having passed his HIA.

The only thing worse than a HIA, which is the sieve at the bottom of the water collection league table, is a HIA carried out when World Rugby’s protocol declares it redundant.

For example, if the player is unsteady on his feet and struggling for balance then that’s grounds for suspecting a concussion has occurred, so don’t bother with the HIA.

Park him for the rest of the day and start the business of getting him fit again.

World Rugby are looking at the circumstances around White’s return to play on Saturday night. It has been reported that the critical gap in the chain was the Australian medical team focusing on the first bang to White’s head when the second one occurred, and so were not dealing from a full deck of cards.

Could no one have advised them the picture was changing?

Does this sound familiar? Rewind to the summer and the incident against the Maori when Jeremy Loughman was concussed, withdrawn for a superfluous HIA, returned to play, and then withdrawn again.

The final act in that little drama was scripted after the medics got a view at half time of seemingly unseen footage from the time of the injury.

A few days later the NZRU came out with their hands up, saying changes would be made to ensure quicker access of video replay to the teams of medics, which they said on the night numbered four independent doctors as well as an on-field team doc and physio for each side.

That game was in Hamilton, which apparently was not at the same technological speed as one of the bigger Test venues. Eh, they had wifi didn’t they?

Yet here we are again with punters in the stadium and at home, following events on phones and televisions and laptops, and they all seem to get a better range of footage on what’s happening in real time than the people at the coalface.

This was just about credible back in 2009 on a mad Six Nations day at Murrayfield when there was a cluster of concussions – two for Scotland, one for Wales - and neither enough medics nor images to cope with the casualties.

Scotland wing Simon Webster ended up staying on the field well past his bedtime. It was only when he deposited his pre-match meal on the turf that an alarm call was answered.

It’s simply not excusable in the current climate of micro-management that players can sail into a storm, capsize, right themselves, and plough on into the next wave as if nothing happened.

Neither does it wash that players, emotionally charged and desperate to stay on the field, should inject further delay into a game already plagued by stoppages.

If the call is made to get the player off, then get the player off. If it turns into a drama, then fine him.

According to the IRFU, there was no issue flagged by the Australians regarding the medical support offered to them last weekend. We await World Rugby’s findings from the latest episode and whether or not they have a solution to an enduring problem.

We suggest taking it out of the hands of either team and employ a spotter on matchdays to immediately flag dodgy incidents and withdraw the players on the spot. Pass the cost onto the teams involved because evidently, it’s something they can’t manage themselves.