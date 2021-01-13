| 5.8°C Dublin

Home Unions must come together and make room for the Lions in 2022

David Kelly

The Lions are scheduled to face South Africa this summer. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

The Lions are scheduled to face South Africa this summer. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

If sport indeed mirrors life, it cannot escape its privations.

Nor, indeed, the extraordinary efforts required to adapt and survive. And, some day, hopefully thrive once more.

Pandemic has irreparably destroyed so many of our favourite social present times and also our favourite sporting past-times.

