| 18.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

History made, but more beckons as Ireland are more than capable of going to Wellington and winning the series

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Ireland players, from left, Caelan Doris, Jonathan Sexton, and Tadhg Furlong celebrate their side's victory over the All Blacks in the Steinlager Series match at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland players, from left, Caelan Doris, Jonathan Sexton, and Tadhg Furlong celebrate their side's victory over the All Blacks in the Steinlager Series match at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland players, from left, Caelan Doris, Jonathan Sexton, and Tadhg Furlong celebrate their side's victory over the All Blacks in the Steinlager Series match at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland players, from left, Caelan Doris, Jonathan Sexton, and Tadhg Furlong celebrate their side's victory over the All Blacks in the Steinlager Series match at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland’s to-do list is looking a little thread-bare these days. This morning, they ticked the box marked winning away in New Zealand and now they’re 80 minutes away from arguably the greatest achievement in the team’s history.

We can argue whether winning a series in New Zealand ranks higher than a Grand Slam all day, but what is beyond debate is the fact that it is an attainable goal for this team who delivered a stunning reminder of their ability in Dunedin.

Most Watched

Privacy