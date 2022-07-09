History made, but more beckons as Ireland are more than capable of going to Wellington and winning the series

Ireland’s to-do list is looking a little thread-bare these days. This morning, they ticked the box marked winning away in New Zealand and now they’re 80 minutes away from arguably the greatest achievement in the team’s history.

We can argue whether winning a series in New Zealand ranks higher than a Grand Slam all day, but what is beyond debate is the fact that it is an attainable goal for this team who delivered a stunning reminder of their ability in Dunedin.

Some will argue that we should be content with a one-off win and that next week in Wellington is a free shot for Andy Farrell’s men.

Yet, a team that believes it is capable of winning a World Cup must be able to handle these moments and go again in a week’s time.

The last unchecked box is to smash that last eight glass ceiling, but when all your focus is on the quarter-final, what happens in the semi?

If you’re gaming that out, this is the perfect scenario to see how Ireland deal with the rarefied air.

For all the reservations about depth in key positions, there is no doubting that this Irish team is a match for anyone when they have the majority of their key players available over 80 minutes.

At the Forsyth Barr Stadium, they showed a capacity to learn from their own mistakes and come back stronger.

Their ferocity in contact pushed New Zealand into a spiral of mind-numbing ill-discipline as they produced a litany of moments of madness that were only mitigated by the softness of referee Jaco Peyper who arrived on the South Island in a charitable mood.

Had Ireland lost, the South African referee’s display would have been the subject of a week’s worth of debate and ire. The Leicester Fainga’anuku yellow card that could have been red, the Garry Ringrose penalty try that wasn’t, Sam Cane’s cynicism and the fact that he should have reduced New Zealand to 12 players when the scrums went uncontested and didn’t would all have been raked over.

Farrell can now quietly feed his frustrations back in the hope of getting more change in the series decider.

Certainly, his quibbles over New Zealand’s ruck approach after the first Test bore fruit and the ref did get on top of the home breakdown and that gave Ireland entry into the game.

Again, they got a fast start and delivered with incredible accuracy to get ahead and this time they kept their foot on the pedal until things started to go crazy in the second-quarter.

That 20 minutes saw the home side lose two players (Fainga’anuku and Ofa Tu’ungafasi) to yellow cards and one (Angus Ta’avao) to red as they lost their shape and discipline, but Ireland let the chaos go to their heads and didn’t ram home their advantage.

Their review will hone in on that period when they visited the ’22 repeatedly and came away with nothing, finishing on their own line and down James Ryan as Beauden Barrett rode his luck to score.

That sent New Zealand in with all of the momentum, but Ireland weathered the storm beneath the roof.

The Sky Sports pictures delivered us a scene from the dressing-room with all of the players and Farrell tuning into a presentation from beneath the camera. Without knowing what was being said, it was a picture of calm and focus.

They came out with a laser-sharp focus and within 10 minutes they had a cushion and they managed to keep New Zealand at arm’s length from there.

Like all of their wins over the most famous team in the game, they needed big moments. Caelan Doris’s tap-tackle on Beauden Barrett kept a lid on any Kiwi revival, Robbie Henshaw’s sensational hit led to Johnny Sexton making sure of the win, Peter O’Mahony’s 50:22 kick was a stunning piece of vision from a man who spent most of the day with his head down in the trenches.

They managed three hold-ups on their own line before Will Jordan’s consolation, but the All Blacks’ reaction told you all you needed to know about what that score meant in the context of the game.

New Zealand will be better next week and if Sam Whitelock is passed fit it will make a huge difference, but Ireland can improve hugely too.

They will look at a myriad of attacking opportunities that came and went and, like Eden Park, they’ll know that there are more points on offer if they get their own accuracy back on point.

Much will depend on the fitness of Sexton and O’Mahony, while the Maori game on Tuesday morning complicates the picture, but these are the scenarios Ireland are working their way through to be ready for next year.

Farrell backed his big guns to deliver and they repaid his faith. The question now is whether he doubles down or changes the picture for an All Blacks side who will come under incredible pressure this week.

In the aftermath, Sexton wasn't losing sight of the bigger picture as he said: "We have a chance to win a series here and they don’t come along too often. We are looking forward to next week

"No Irish team has ever done this and now it’s all on the line next week."

History made, more beckons and they're more than good enough to deliver it.