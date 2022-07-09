History made as Andrew Porter double sends Ireland on way to first ever over All Blacks on New Zealand soil

Coach Andy Farrell of Ireland celebrates the win over New Zealand with Peter O’Mahony. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Andy Farrell's Ireland have made history, beating the All Blacks on their own patch for the first time.

In an action-packed Test match that featured four cards - one of them red for New Zealand's replacement prop Angus Ta'avao - Andrew Porter scored twice, while Johnny Sexton added three penalties, as the visitors set up a series decider in Wellington next week.

Well beaten seven days before, they were decidedly the better team here against ill-disciplined opponents.

Having started quickly last week, Ireland were even quicker out of the traps this time around.

Off an initial burst from Tadhg Beirne, and with the re-introduced Mack Hansen prominent throughout, it was Porter breaking the tackle of Quinn Tupaea to score after fewer than three minutes of action.

With the events of a week ago proving to be instructive, nobody in a green jersey will have been getting carried away.

But with no Sam Whitelock in the Kiwi pack this week, the sight of James Ryan pinching a key line-out after James Lowe had been caught pulling back Tupaea off the ball will have raised hopes too.

But Ireland had their early inaccuracies too, Robbie Henshaw spilling a ball forward when the visitors attacked off a set-piece of their own.

A Sexton penalty pushed the lead out to ten points as the quarter of an hour mark neared and the game's first in a series of controversial moments loomed.

As Mack Hansen kicked ahead down Ireland's right flank, Leicester Fainga'anuku flew into an attempted chargedown, missing the ball entirely and taking out the Connacht man in the follow through.

A cut under Hansen's eye showed where contact had been made but referee Jaco Peyper and his TMO agreed upon only a yellow card.

An Ireland turnover five metres out off the subsequent penalty being knocked to the corner only added to their frustrations.

Curious officiating continued when, after brilliant work along the blindside from the blindside, Garry Ringrose was tackled off the ball seemingly with a clear run to the line but Peyper opted only for a yellow card for Ofa Tu'ungafasi but no penalty try.

While still applying the pressure, Ireland saved their sloppiest passage of the game for the period when the All Blacks had 13 men, an Ireland knock-on halting the last attack before Fainga'anuku returned.

Porter was pinged at another scrum, with the set-piece necessitating Ta'avao come onto the field to give the All Blacks two props.

When the replacement tighthead went high and collided with Ringrose at head height, this time it was deemed a red card offence.

Ringrose's game was over too, replaced by Bundee Aki, and New Zealand's third card of the game would see them play the last 50 minutes down numbers.

Knowing they'd never have a better chance for victory on Kiwi soil, Ireland couldn't add to their advantage despite uncontested scrums drawing two All Black backs into the set-piece, with a James Lowe knock-on curtailing what was essentially a five-on-three.

Ireland had every reason to believe the Kiwis should have had even fewer players on the park, the laws stating they should have been playing with 12, not 13, at the time, but it appeared to be missed by the officials.

There was a further element of farce as, with the yellow cards filtering back onto the field, play had to be stopped as it was explained that, despite the red card, the hosts had 15 men on the field.

In the end, one can only assume that losing Ardie Savea for the remainder of the game in the shuffle was not what Ian Foster intended.

Still, to get through the period without further concession will have been viewed as a real victory, all the more so when James Ryan was sent to the bin in the final minute of the half.

With the clock in the red, a bizarre half was capped with a suitably bizarre try, the ball squirting out of a ruck and kicked through the legs of Porter by Beauden Barrett, who gleefully dove upon it for a score.

After all the talking points of the prior 40 minutes, it was just a 10-7 game at the turn.

Ireland began the second-half knowing that they needed to make more of the openings they were creating after inefficiency in both the first-half and first Test, and they got just what they were after.

Porter, who had only scored twice in his Test career before this game, got his second of the day as he crashed over from close range just before Ryan returned to restore Ireland's numerical advantage.

A Sexton penalty left New Zealand needing two converted tries to take the lead and, as the game reached the final quarter, this most un-All Black like of All Blacks performances never looked like producing those scores.

A sensational tap tackle from Caelan Doris ensured that the gap wouldn't close on the hour mark at any rate. And when Sexton made it 23-7 with 13 minutes to go, victory felt all but assured.

New Zealand ended the game seeking a consolation score, which they would ultimately secure through fit-again Will Jordan, but by that stage the mouth-watering prospect of a deciding Test next week already loomed large.