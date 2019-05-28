Grand Slam-winning rugby star Jacob Stockdale has revealed that he had never heard of folk legend Christy Moore before he sang for the Irish squad during this year’s Six Nations.

Grand Slam-winning rugby star Jacob Stockdale has revealed that he had never heard of folk legend Christy Moore before he sang for the Irish squad during this year’s Six Nations.

'He’s not particularly big in the north!' - Ireland star Stockdale reveals priceless mix-up with Christy Moore

And he admitted that even when he got the chance to meet Irish rugby’s most popular troubadour – he somehow managed to mess it up by introducing himself to the wrong man!

Stockdale told the hilarious tale as the The Maxol Group strengthened ties with rugby by announcing him as their first ever Brand Ambassador.

Last spring, Moore had been asked along to the team’s Carton House HQ to lift the spirits during a poor Grand Slam defence – as had legendary kit man Paddy ‘Rala’ O’Reilly.

Unfortunately for Stockdale, the Ulster winger had never heard of him either!

"I didn’t know who Christy Moore was, he’s not particularly big in the north" smiled Stockdale.

"I saw this old boy – well he’s not old – I saw this boy come in. He was wearing a rainbow coloured poncho. And I said ‘Howya Christy.’ But it wasn’t him at all!

"This fellah just says to me then, kind of smiling, "Who are you?"

"Little did I know that everyone else was listening to all this.

"And then Christy Moore came in with his guitar! All the boys pissed themselves laughing."

Stockdale, who will be one of the main planks of Ireland’s World Cup challenge this autumn in Japan, knows who Christy Moore is now but he doesn’t think he’ll try to be matching the Kildare man’s repertoire .

"Robbie Henshaw will being his guitar, he’s more talented. I just have the ability to make it sound less horrendous!"

Stockdale’s parents – Graham and Janine – have already booked their trip to Japan – "They’re probably more confident than I am!" – although he also admits he is going to the World Cup with a definite eye on winning the trophy.

Before then, he plans on taking in a trip to Wimbledon in early July – "I managed to get tickets for the Box and hopefully I can get a few strawberries!"

Maxol has announced its first-ever ambassador programme with professional rugby player, Jacob Stockdale, revealed as its brand champion for the next three years.

Online Editors