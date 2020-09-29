'He's got to be one of the most successful Irish sportspeople ever' - Van der Flier pays tribute to Rob Kearney

Rob Kearney has agreed a deal to join the Western Force in Australia. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Rob Kearney has been hailed as one of "the most successful Irish sportspeople ever" after the Irish Independent story revealing his move to the Australian club Western Force was officially confirmed this morning.

And team-mate Josh van der Flier, who was starting secondary school when Kearney launched his multi-medalling professional career, has issued a glowing tribute to the long-serving full-back.

"First off he was a hero for me," said Van der Flier, as Leinster count down to their opening day league tie against Dragons without Kearney in their ranks.

"Coming through school, watching him in school playing for Ireland, the Lions and Leinster.

"He's obviously an incredible player, what he does on the pitch is unbelievable.

"And then when I moved into playing with him, which has been absolutely incredible, you see the experience he brings to the dressing-room and to meetings, how calm he is under pressure.

"A lot of people saw a lot of tributes to him over the last week or two, and they all say how he performed on the big day.

"I think that's probably as good a compliment as you can give to a professional of his standard, and obviously as a person he would be a friend of mine and it's very strange already this week not having him around in the changing room.

"I suppose that's the way rugby goes, but it will be strange not having him around.

"But it will be really, really exciting for him that he gets to go down to the sunshine, to play a bit down in Australia.

"It seems they're an exciting team, the Western Force, so I think he'll add a huge amount there.

"He's got to be one of the most successful Irish sportspeople ever, so he'll add a great deal to what they're doing there."

It has been assumed Kearney might retire once Irish rugby bosses refused to extend his playing contracts but despite winning more medals than any of his peers, the Louth man’s hunger is, at the relatively young age of 34, clearly unabated.

"It's a great move for him," adds van der Flier.

"I only found out this morning. Yeah, it was a surprise. But I don't think he said he was officially finishing up rugby or hanging up the boots, so there was always the possibility.

"And then I suppose it's a personal decision for him, I guess. I find it very exciting, it's a cool experience personally and it's great that he gets to maybe play rugby in a different environment and bring his experience somewhere else.

"He's obviously not ready to stop playing quite yet, so it's very exciting for him I think.

"I was just more missing him than anything else, but definitely there's a lot of excitement for him, it was quite cool to see that this morning."

Van der Flier says that Irish rugby will miss Kearney’s rugby intelligence, an intellectual ability which has often been under-estimated in the race to acclaim fleet-footed entertainers.

"I really enjoyed playing with him. He's a very, very smart player, obviously he is a different player to the likes of Keith Earls and Jordan Larmour but incredibly consistent.

"What I really enjoyed is that the way things end up, playing at 7 you're quite close to the backs, you generally end up with the 7 as the outside forward off a lineout so quite often I'd end up as the edge defender, so out wide.

"And having someone like him, I always found him giving really clear communication from behind.

"He'd be very organised, always in the right place and would talk you through defending on the edge, he'd be constantly talking to you.

"So it's that experience he brings, and then always having that security in the backfield. It was very rare that another team would get a kick in behind and he wouldn't cover it.

"And as a forward, obviously, you don't want to be running to do an exit lineout 50m back, so he was obviously incredible in that way.

"In attack then, he was a very dangerous runner, making consistently brilliant runs, great lines, a lot of good support lines that he scored tries off over the years.

"And again his experience, communication and calmness under pressure, and the fact that he doesn't make mistakes.

"He's obviously very highly rated but he's under-rated at times, because you don't really realise how good he is until he isn't there and that's just the nature of sport in many ways.

"Being as consistent as he is, you come to expect it almost.

"But I've loved playing with him for all those reasons."

