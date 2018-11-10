Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt said that Sean O'Brien is 'devastated' after suffering a suspected broken arm during the 28-17 win over Argentina.

'He's devastated' - More injury misery for Sean O'Brien as Ireland star set for another spell on the sidelines

Ireland secured an 11-point victory off the back of a dominant scrum at the Aviva Stadium, but the high error count and the costly injury to O'Brien will have given Schmidt plenty to think about ahead of the visit of the All Blacks next Saturday.

Tries from Kieran Marmion, Bundee Aki and Luke McGrath were enough to see off a competitive Argentine effort, but after the game the main talking point was the health of O'Brien, who left the field five minutes before half time following a heavy collision.

"Looks like Sean has broken his right arm," Schmidt told RTÉ.

"That's likely to keep him out of the game for a while. He's devastated, obviously. I thought he had a pretty good start to the game. He was his physical robust self."

Schmidt added that scrum-half Kieran Marmion - who deputised for the injured Conor Murray - rolled his ankle but should be fit for the All Blacks challenge. The Ireland head coach felt that the high error count from his team was partly down to the build-up to the game, with the coaching staff and some of the players involved arriving back from Chicago, which meant the week's schedule was different to normal.

"We had two pretty truncated windows to prepare for the two test matches," Schmidt said.

"By the time we got back from Chicago, we trained Tuesday/Thursday and then you are into a test match against a team that played a whole Rugby Championship together and have spent two weeks preparing.

"We knew we would be challenged to put a few things together. A few times we did and we looked reasonably good."

The Ireland coach picked out the scrum as the main positive, serving as a launch-pad for Ireland's three tries, but lamented the sloppy start the team made, which invited Argentina into the contest.

"We probably didn't have a huge amount of continuity in the first quarter," Schmidt said.

"From the very first kick-off, we were untidy. We weren't particularly good exiting at the start of the game and we were a little bit inaccurate at the lineout. But our scrum was really strong and we did get opportunities off the back of that."

Online Editors