Rob Herring, Peter O'Mahony and John Ryan all impressed as James Ryan scored best on a disappointing day for Ireland.

Here is how the Irish players rated in defeat against Australia

IRELAND

Rob Kearney 5 Up against it against Folau and seemed rattled as he made a number of costly errors at the end of the first-half.

Keith Earls 6 Brought his usual energy, but a collision in the air with Dane Haylett-Petty midway through the first-half saw him replaced and he ddidn't reappear after a HIA.

Robbie Henshaw 5 Got isolated on the edge of the defensive line a couple of times and one led to Bernard Foley's try, while he couldn't have much of an influence in attack.

Bundee Aki 5 Physical as ever, but he Ireland needed more from him in attack as he failed to give the key pass when opportunity knocked.

Jacob Stockdale 6

His defence has been criticised, but he saved his team on a number of occasions and could do little when isolated at times in the second-half.

Joey Carbery 6 Kicked three out of four and ran the game-plan well despite coming in for some treatment. No fire-works, but will benefit from experience. Conor Murray 5

Hit hard early on a frustrating night that saw his dissent result in a late scrum being upgraded to a penalty. Spoiled big break by kicking dead.

Jack McGrath 6 Showed good hands and scrummaged well under pressure during a typically industrious shift before making way for Cian Healy. Rob Herring 7

Justified his selection as the lineout went well and he carried and tackled well. One spilled off-load was costly, but it was a rare error. John Ryan 7 Brought plenty of physicality during the first-half and, while he was under pressure at scrum-time, he coped with the difficulty.

Iain Henderson 6 Back after a long spell out and looked rusty with ball in hand as he struggled to make his normal impact initially, but he grew into the game, James Ryan 8

His performance didn't merit a first defeat as he took the game to the Australians with his strong carrying. A high octane effort. Peter O'Mahony 7 Early lineout steal and neat chip ahead were the highlights of an all-action display as he led from the front.

Jordi Murphy 6 Full of endeavour against an all-action Wallaby back-row, but faded as the game went on and couldn't have an influence after half-time. CJ Stander 6

Worked relentlessly, but will regret the try that got away as he pinned his ears back and ignored the support. Too direct at times. Joe Schmidt 6 Team selection went alright, but he'll be upset with the lack of impact of the big guns who came off the bench and the lack of attacking spark.

