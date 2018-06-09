Here is how the Irish players rated in defeat against Australia
Rob Herring, Peter O'Mahony and John Ryan all impressed as James Ryan scored best on a disappointing day for Ireland.
IRELAND
Rob Kearney 5
Up against it against Folau and seemed rattled as he made a number of costly errors at the end of the first-half.
Keith Earls 6
Brought his usual energy, but a collision in the air with Dane Haylett-Petty midway through the first-half saw him replaced and he ddidn't reappear after a HIA.
Robbie Henshaw 5
Got isolated on the edge of the defensive line a couple of times and one led to Bernard Foley's try, while he couldn't have much of an influence in attack.
Bundee Aki 5
Physical as ever, but he Ireland needed more from him in attack as he failed to give the key pass when opportunity knocked.
Jacob Stockdale 6
His defence has been criticised, but he saved his team on a number of occasions and could do little when isolated at times in the second-half.
Joey Carbery 6
Kicked three out of four and ran the game-plan well despite coming in for some treatment. No fire-works, but will benefit from experience.
Conor Murray 5
Hit hard early on a frustrating night that saw his dissent result in a late scrum being upgraded to a penalty. Spoiled big break by kicking dead.
Jack McGrath 6
Showed good hands and scrummaged well under pressure during a typically industrious shift before making way for Cian Healy.
Rob Herring 7
Justified his selection as the lineout went well and he carried and tackled well. One spilled off-load was costly, but it was a rare error.
John Ryan 7
Brought plenty of physicality during the first-half and, while he was under pressure at scrum-time, he coped with the difficulty.
Iain Henderson 6
Back after a long spell out and looked rusty with ball in hand as he struggled to make his normal impact initially, but he grew into the game,
James Ryan 8
His performance didn't merit a first defeat as he took the game to the Australians with his strong carrying. A high octane effort.
Peter O'Mahony 7
Early lineout steal and neat chip ahead were the highlights of an all-action display as he led from the front.
Jordi Murphy 6
Full of endeavour against an all-action Wallaby back-row, but faded as the game went on and couldn't have an influence after half-time.
CJ Stander 6
Worked relentlessly, but will regret the try that got away as he pinned his ears back and ignored the support. Too direct at times.
Joe Schmidt 6
Team selection went alright, but he'll be upset with the lack of impact of the big guns who came off the bench and the lack of attacking spark.
