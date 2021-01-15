Paul O'Connell has already reached out to the leading lineout figures in the Ireland squad to begin his work as forwards coach.

Speaking to former team-mate Niall Annett on the 'Wind Your Neck In' podcast, Iain Henderson revealed that his former second-row partner has been in touch a number of times since being appointed to Andy Farrell's coaching staff a week ago.

Henderson is hoping to recover from the medial ligament knee injury he picked up in November in time to start alongside James Ryan in the opening Six Nations match against Wales on February 7.

"Within the last week I've been chatting to Paulie a couple of times already, he's been really keen to get back involved," Henderson said.

"He's got a mad love for rugby and an even madder love for lineouts.

"But it's great to have him on board. I loved playing with him and hated playing against him.

"When I played with him, I realised how destructive he is for you (the opposition) and how constructive he is for his own team. Then you see that unfolding in a game when you're playing against him.

"It's great to have someone like that on board. For the young lads, it's someone they looked up to.

"I know from when I didn't call lineouts how helpful he was for me, putting pressure on me to do stuff and get stuff right."

Meanwhile, Ireland prospect Tom O'Toole will get some game-time under his belt for Ulster 'A' against Leinster 'A' at Kingspan Stadium today.

The prop, who was called up to the initial Six Nations squad last year but then missed out on the restart through injury, has a chance to impress off the bench in a game that is being streamed by BBC NI, with a 3pm kick-off.

David Humphreys' son James could make his first appearance off the bench.

ULSTER 'A' - A Sexton; B Moxham, H Hyde, B Carson, C Rankin; B Johnston, N Doak; G Milasinovich, A McBurney, R Kane; C Izuchukwu, C McMenamin; H Sheridan, M Rea, D McCann (capt). Reps: B Roberts, C Reid, T O'Toole, R Crothers, J McCormick, L Finlay, J Humphreys.

Irish Independent