'He has matured as far as his leadership is concerned' - Farrell in no doubt that Ryan ready for captaincy

Andy Farrell believes he has seen a change in James Ryan over recent months, which leaves him in no doubt that he is the right man to lead Ireland against England on Saturday.

Ryan will captain his country for the first time in the absence of the injured Johnny Sexton, and Farrell is adamant that the 24-year old will rise to what is a big occasion.

Farrell was speaking after naming his team for this weekend's trip to Twickenham, and although Munster skipper Peter O'Mahony has been included, the Ireland head coach has opted to give the arm band to Ryan.

“I've 100 per cent seen a curiosity in James over the last nine months,” Farrell explained.

“He has matured as far as his leadership is concerned.

“Over the last couple of years everyone has talked about James being a potential captain, a potential leader for this team.

“I saw something at the start of the Six Nations where he actually started to think that ‘People are talking about me this way, maybe I should do something about it.’

“He has 100 per cent come to the fore with his curiosity and how he wants to lead.

“I have been super impressed over the last nine months with how he handles himself, first and foremost, and how he interacts and thinks of others.

“It is a big chance for us as a group to find out where we are at on our journey. I’ve said before, there is a bit of a disparity in the mental age of this group. Some really experienced players and youth as well. We are trying to close that gap.

“To move forward we got to give people a chance on the big stage.”

Ross Byrne has been given the nod at out-half ahead of Billy Burns, who was following the return-to-play protocols this week, but is fit enough to be named on the bench against the country of his birth.

Byrne will be partnered by his Leinster team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park, who retains his place ahead of Conor Murray.

Byrne endured a difficult afternoon on his only previous international start, which came at Twickenham last year, but Farrell has backed the out-half to step up.

“Ross deserves the chance,” Farrell insisted.

“It is like others, how do you find out about how they cope with the big occasions unless you give them a chance. He has been involved in some big games for Leinster and this is a chance to go to Twickenham for a big game.

“I’ve no concerns whatsoever about him. He will play his own game. Ross will be his own guy at the weekend, how he plays is very calm, cool and collected.”

O'Mahony will be expected to help guide Ryan through his first test as captain, with the Munster man switching to openside to accommodate the return of CJ Stander, who starts on the blindside, with Caelan Doris continuing at No 8.

“We know he is unbelievably good over the ball and how great he is in the lineout, which we saw last week,” Farrell said of O'Mahony

“We know he can play an eyes up type of game with ball in hand as well. I thought his physicality last week was awesome.

“We expect Pete to be nothing more than that. He will be a threat because he is a great player for us.”

Iain Henderson has overcome his 'medical issue' to be named amongst the replacements, as is Jacob Stockdale, who also missed last week's win over Wales due to a calf injury.

Farrell, however, wasn't willing to elaborate on the nature of Henderson's problem.

“I actually can’t, it is a private issue that I would leave to the medics and Iain. He is fit and able and raring to go.”

Hugo Keenan keeps his place at full-back despite Stockdale's return, with Farrell adding:

“Hugo deserves another start. Jacob missed a few training sessions but I am sure he will be chomping at the bit and ready to go, coming off the bench.”

