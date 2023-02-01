| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘He has an aura about him’ – why Warren Gatland turned to an ex-Connacht coach to be his new Shaun Edwards

Mike Forshaw spent ten years as the Sale defence coach before joining Wales, having previously coached at Connacht. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Expand

Close

Mike Forshaw spent ten years as the Sale defence coach before joining Wales, having previously coached at Connacht. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Mike Forshaw spent ten years as the Sale defence coach before joining Wales, having previously coached at Connacht. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Mike Forshaw spent ten years as the Sale defence coach before joining Wales, having previously coached at Connacht. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Will Slattery Twitter Email

Eoin McKeon knew his Connacht defence coach was a unique character when he saw him walk into his local gym in a wetsuit in the darkness of a western winter.

"He was big into Iron Man Triathlons,” McKeon says of Mike Forshaw, who 10 years later Warren Gatland has enlisted to fill the void Shaun Edwards left as the keeper of the Welsh defence.

Most Watched

Privacy