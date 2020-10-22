Hannah Tyrrell takes centre stage for Ireland's Six Nations clash against Italy

HANNAH Tyrrell comes in from the wings to take centre stage for Ireland after head coach Adam Griggs opted to slot her in at out-half for the women’s Six Nations clash with Italy at Energia Park on Saturday.

The 30-year-old retired from the aborted Sevens’ series earlier this year and Griggs has tipped her to shine in the pivotal position.

"We’ve had a look at Hannah’s skillsets and she scans well and can really read the game. Now we have more time with her, it was something we’ve discussed. We’ve thrown her in there at training.

"We don’t lose anything in terms of her in attacking ability. Her decisions will have to come quicker than wing or full-back but we like what we seen and she can be successful at this level. She will get her hands more on the ball.”

Dubliner Tyrrell is eager to get going.

“The transition has been great and the girls have been brilliant,” the 2015 Six Nations winner said. “It’s helpful that I’ve been in and out of the squad over the last few years.

"It’s a different life for me, I’ve gone from training Monday to Friday with the Sevens to having a full-time job and trying to train outside of that and come into weekend camps.

"It has been different but it has been nice and I’ve really enjoyed it. I haven’t been able to have the chance of a good run in a XVs jersey as I’ve always been in and out with Sevens."

And with Claire Molloy also returning from a sabbatical to the back-row, Ireland should be a much stronger outfit than the one that last featured in a 51-7 thrashing by England.

"We’re delighted to have Claire back," says Griggs. "It’s interesting because Edel McMahon is injured at the moment and there is no better person to come in.

"She’s been away for a season and learned that the new things we’re doing. She has been really good and the quality is still there.

"Her experience and the way she reads the game are important. She has physical attributes but having that knowledge is key for us."

Dorothy Wall will make her first start for the Ireland Women’s 15s side, having come off the bench in all three of the competition’s earlier rounds, alongside Molloy, who will earn her 70th cap for her country and captain Ciara Griffin.

Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang all start in the front row for the fourth game in succession with Nichola Fryday and Ciara Cooney behind them in the second row.

Tyrell and Kathryn Dane form the half-backs, Enya Breen and Sene Naoupu are the centres while Béibhinn Parsons, Lauren Delaney and Eimear Considine all link up in the back three.

Griggs says the entire squad are aware that they are part of a select group of people permitted to play competitive rugby at the moment.

"We've spoken about it," says the Head Coach in the below video.

"No one across Irish Rugby in the women's game is actually able to pull on a jersey and play right now and yet here we are already privileged to represent our country and be one of the only teams actually playing in these times.

"It's not lost on us and we want to make sure that we perform really well and give everyone watching something to cheer about come the final whistle."

There’s potential for Ireland debuts off the bench on Saturday with uncapped forwards Neve Jones, Katie O’Dwyer and Brittany Hogan all earning their place in the match day squad.

Laura Feely and Hannah O’Connor will provide the remaining cover for the pack while Ailsa Hughes, Larissa Muldoon and Katie Fitzhenry will give Coach Griggs further options in the backline. Fitzhenry along with Hannah Tyrell and Brittany Hogan have also featured for Ireland 7s in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020.

Griggs added: "I think the beauty of what we've got now is such a competitive wider squad and some of those selections weren't as straight forward as you think. Some of those players who've missed out can take credit for how hard they've pushed these girls."

Ireland Team & Replacements (v Italy, Energia Park, Saturday 24th October 2020, KO 18.30, Women's Six Nations Championship)

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster) 15 caps

14. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby) 11 caps

13. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster) 7 caps

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) 37 caps

11. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/ Connacht) 7 caps

10. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) 16 caps

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster) 9 Caps

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster) 30 caps

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby) 22 caps

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) 8 caps

4. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht) 14 caps

5. Ciara Cooney (Wasps / IQ Rugby) 21 caps

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster) 3 caps

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps / IQ Rugby) 69 caps

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster) (capt) 32 caps

16. Neve Jones (Malone/ Ulster)*

17. Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)*

18. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht) 15 caps

19. Brittany Hogan (Ballynahinch/ Ulster)*

20. Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster) 1 cap

21. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster) 11 caps

22. Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster) 47 caps

23. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster) 13 caps

* Denotes uncapped player at this level









Online Editors