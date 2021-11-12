Green shoots but a ‘long time’ will be needed to solve the bigger-picture problems

One of the most enjoyable aspects of the atmosphere around attending Ireland women’s internationals is seeing the beaming smiles on the faces of young fans, as the giddy anticipation builds ahead of seeing their heroines in action.

Last night as we made our way into the RDS, we wondered what the future holds for many of those hopefuls, as they dream of following in the footsteps of the stars on show.

It’s not that long ago the likes of Beibhinn Parsons and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe were in a similar position, yet after the bitterly disappointing week that was, you wouldn’t be surprised if some players and parents felt they were better off pursuing other sporting careers.

This was supposed to be a fresh start for this Ireland team, but it didn’t exactly feel like that, as they had a head coach in place who is about to vacate his position, while the team was backboned by a 37-year-old centre (Sene Naoupu) and a 41-year-old prop (Lindsay Peat).

Peat led Ireland out on as she possibly begins to bring the curtain down on her illustrious sporting career which spans across three codes – rugby, basketball and Gaelic football.

Whenever the end point does arrive, the loosehead will leave big boots behind, which will fall on the incoming Greg McWilliams to fill, as the new head coach goes about getting this Ireland team moving in the right direction again.

As Antony Eddy put it bluntly earlier in the week, this is not an overnight fix, but this was a marked improvement on the recent World Cup qualifier exit in Italy.

Moving the game across the road from Energia Park to the RDS was rightly heralded as a positive, yet ticket sales weren’t exactly through the roof, judging by the fact that the one open stand had a large amount of empty seats.

The players deserved better, but you couldn’t blame some people if they felt disillusioned by the whole thing following Eddy’s controversial briefing.

The IRFU’s director of women’s rugby caused major disappointment within the squad by laying the blame for the World Cup failure at the feet of the players, while a cohort of former internationals were also left furious with Eddy’s comments in light of how far Ireland have fallen.

Ahead of kick-off last night, we caught up with Ailis Egan, who was at the RDS to show her support to her former team-mates. Egan won 46 caps for Ireland, and she gave us an insight into how those who worked so hard to put Irish women’s rugby on the map have been feeling.

“I think we were actually kinda speechless,” Egan said. “We’ve been in this cycle before, decline in performance, outrage, review, inaction. But I think Anthony’s words were so defensive, it shocked me.

“I understand the players need to take responsibility and of course they always do. But the fact that there was no accountability. I think the phrase was ‘This can’t be fixed overnight’, but it’s like, well you’ve been there for seven years. Nothing has changed.

“You can chart the decline pretty much from when he started the job, so to just put it on the players and clubs, it just blows my mind.”

Those who were in attendance at the RDS made their voices heard throughout, particularly any time Parsons was on the ball.

Once again, Ireland’s genuine superstar delivered a stunning reminder of her world-class ability, as a determined Ireland saw off USA to get back to winning ways.

“The decline has been there for a while. For me, some of it is broken record territory,” Egan added.

“If you look back at what happened after 2017 (World Cup), are the same issues coming to the fore? Yes.

“It lasts a few days in the media and then disappears. It’s really important this review is meaningful because if it’s not and the noise dies down and everyone moves on, nothing will change and we will fall further down the pecking order. It’s going to take a long time to turn around.”

Unfortunately, for many of the players on show last night, time is not on their side. But for the younger crew and those stars of the future watching on, they can only hope those at the top table deliver on their promises.