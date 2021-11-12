| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Green shoots but a ‘long time’ will be needed to solve the bigger-picture problems

Cian Tracey

Leah Lyons of Ireland is tackled by Alycia Washington and Elizabeth Cairns of USA during the Women's International Rugby friendly match at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Leah Lyons of Ireland is tackled by Alycia Washington and Elizabeth Cairns of USA during the Women's International Rugby friendly match at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leah Lyons of Ireland is tackled by Alycia Washington and Elizabeth Cairns of USA during the Women's International Rugby friendly match at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leah Lyons of Ireland is tackled by Alycia Washington and Elizabeth Cairns of USA during the Women's International Rugby friendly match at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

One of the most enjoyable aspects of the atmosphere around attending Ireland women’s internationals is seeing the beaming smiles on the faces of young fans, as the giddy anticipation builds ahead of seeing their heroines in action.

Last night as we made our way into the RDS, we wondered what the future holds for many of those hopefuls, as they dream of following in the footsteps of the stars on show.

Most Watched

Privacy