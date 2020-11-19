George Ford named on England bench for Nations Cup tie with Ireland

ENGLAND coach Eddie Jones has opted to keep George Ford on the bench for Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup encounter with Ireland.

The Six Nations champions have made four changes to the side that beat Georgia comfortably last weekend, with back-rows Tom Curry and Sam Underhill back on the flanks and props Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler restored to the starting front-row.

Ford is fit after an injury, but Jones has opted to retain the backline that faced the Georgians, which means Owen Farrell lines out at out-half with Henry Slade at inside centre.

England are looking to maintain their recent dominance against Ireland, although the loss of Manu Tuilagi to an Achilles tendon injury for this window does remove one weapon from their potent armoury.

Still, this England team has lots of experience with the majority having played in last year's run to the World Cup final.

England team to face Ireland

Elliot Daly; Jonathan Joseph, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Jonny May; Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Tom Dunn, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, George Ford, Max Malins.

Online Editors